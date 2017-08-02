Skip to first row site navigation
Skip to second row site navigation
Skip to news entries
Skip to archive page
Skip to double wide sidebar
Skip to tabbed sidebar
Skip to left sidebar
Home
Sharon Moore Gay
The Dodge County News
Top Stories
Sports
Crime Reports
Opinions
Deaths
Legals
Classifieds
e-edition
Sharon Moore Gay
Posted by
Admin
in
Deaths
Wednesday, August 2. 2017
Comments (0)
Age: 58
Deceased: July 28, 2017
Arrangements: Mathis Funeral Home
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (
Linear
| Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
Name
Email
Homepage
In reply to
[ Top level ]
Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
Remember Information?
Subscribe to this entry
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
Comments
Skye Knipfel
about
Many blood sucking parasites
Wed, Jul 26, 2017 - 06:59 AM
It is a fact that the largest part of the planet's news provision is controlled by right wing moguls. Their intent [...]
JUSTIN CASE
about
County to buy opiate antidote
Thu, Jul 20, 2017 - 03:24 PM
Why is the current Dodge County EMS director always saying "I" "I" "I" and "me" "me" "me" ??? As a Director he sh [...]
Always Right
about
Letter to the editor
Sat, Jul 15, 2017 - 06:23 AM
No, he is being paid out what he paid in, SS withholdings and retirement. Get a job and you would understand how t [...]
anon
about
Letter to the editor
Fri, Jul 14, 2017 - 01:42 PM
Mr. Joe Dirt: Retired military deserve to have government assistance, after all they did serve our country. That's [...]
Joe Dirt
about
Letter to the editor
Thu, Jul 13, 2017 - 10:20 AM
Mr Byran: If you are retired military, aren't you living off a government hand out?
Recent Stories
Legals August 2, 2017
Wednesday, August 2 2017
Alfonzo Riley
Wednesday, August 2 2017
Martha Delane Wright Roderick
Wednesday, August 2 2017
Sharon Moore Gay
Wednesday, August 2 2017
Mary Kay Maxwell Cruce
Wednesday, August 2 2017
Archives
August 2017
July 2017
June 2017
Recent...
Older...
Keyword Tags
Powered by
s9y
&
Optional Necessity
•
Admin
Content copyright ©The Dodge County News