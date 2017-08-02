A 27-year old Eastman man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle on the Cochran Highway (Georgia 87).
A call came in to the Dodge/Wilcox 911 Center at approximately 3:07 a.m. on Tuesday morning, August 1, from a woman who passed by and saw a body lying in the roadway. She did not stop at the scene.
Dodge deputies were dispatched to the scene and when they arrived, they found that a Swift 18 wheel tractor trailer, that was headed north, had hit the body in the roadway. The driver of the truck told authorities that he saw the body and swerved, but could not avoid hitting it. The truck hit the body after the call to 911 was placed and the lady had left the scene.
Jahquil Dyshea Sudler, age 27, who lived about a half mile from the scene at 11 Barnett Court, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The body will be sent to the Georgia State Crime Lab for an autopsy to try and determine the cause of death. It was not clear at the scene if the man was killed by the tractor-trailer, another vehicle or by some other means.
Pedestrian found dead in roadway
