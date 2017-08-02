Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
It is official. Trump is the problem. Trump has to go. Trump is evil. Trump is a threat to all they hold dear.
They are opposed to individual rights. They are opposed to the voice of the people. They do not understand the U.S. Constitution. They are entitled to rights that those outside their class are not. They have a right to direct our lives. “They” are the elites in the American Political Class.
Deriving their “rights” from their wealth and the ability to manipulate the law to their advantage, they stand firmly committed to preservation of the Politically Correct (PC). To them, preservation of their breed trumps preservation of America. Their survival is what is important. Their peers across the globe understand and accept that the American PC does what it has to do.
The official announcement rejecting President Trump came from Jeb Bush who was attending something called OZY Fest in New York City. You can find details of the event on the web and decide for yourself what OZY Fest is all about. He was scheduled to speak on the second day at 2:10 PM. You might also type in “Jeb Bush at OXY fest”. Jeb exposes himself for who he really is.
Regardless of what the event was, it was there that Jeb made official the rejection of Trump, the Trump Agenda and those of us who voted for real change by electing the Donald. Republican elites, by their rejection of Trump and his voters have made it clear that they are willing and able to protect themselves and their peers from the will of the people and Constitutional Law. This is a shame. If the Washingtonian mentality did not rule politics, Republicans could control our political fate for years to come.
Implementation of the Trump agenda, which got him and many other Republicans elected, would make Democrats, Socialists and their followers totally irrelevant. Building the wall, repealing Obamacare and reducing taxes are three initiatives that, if completed, would assure voters that sanity might make a return to Washington. But none of this seems to be something which going to happen.

In my opinion, Republicans would just as soon let the Democrats control Washington as they always help fund the Democrat Agenda anyway. Do you see anything wrong with that picture? Well, I do, so here’s a thought. Republican control could begin by rejecting the popular media. By avoiding the usual suspects, New York Times, CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, NBC, etc., they could reduce media relevance to nothing.
The Democrat Agenda they have supported for so many years would suffer a similar fate. One can only imagine what life in America would be like if laws were followed and enforced. But, as has been stated here so many times, the Washingtonians are not interested in the future of the Republic. Politics, not principles rule their skewed sense of reality. Both parties show that their loyalty, their energy, their sole purpose is to grow government with themselves as administrators of what government does or does not do.
Any person who voted for a particular candidate and refuses to admit that their politician is not part of the problem should do some serious soul searching. I don’t know about you but as an Americans I feel a sense of betrayal in the wake of the most recent vote to appeal Obamacare. And, you most assuredly should feel entirely justified in saying any politician who told you that they voted in your best interest, didn’t tell you the truth.
For seven years the Republican politicians in the House of Representative and Senate voted to repeal Obamacare and all the time they knew Obama would veto it. It was a “safe vote” which was just a dog and pony show and nothing else. As a longtime voting Republican, I have to say the evidence is clear that in this day and age the Republicans care no more for eternal principles and truth than Democrats.
So, what is the problem? The answer is we are! We should stand up and make it very clear to our elected officials that we are not going to be lied to any longer and if they do not start doing what is in the best interest of us then we will make sure they get to go home and cut grass like the rest of us.
Just my opinions from an old man in the woods.
Sam Rawlins
