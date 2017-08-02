Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
It is official. Trump is the problem. Trump has to go. Trump is evil. Trump is a threat to all they hold dear.
They are opposed to individual rights. They are opposed to the voice of the people. They do not understand the U.S. Constitution. They are entitled to rights that those outside their class are not. They have a right to direct our lives. “They” are the elites in the American Political Class.
Deriving their “rights” from their wealth and the ability to manipulate the law to their advantage, they stand firmly committed to preservation of the Politically Correct (PC). To them, preservation of their breed trumps preservation of America. Their survival is what is important. Their peers across the globe understand and accept that the American PC does what it has to do.
The official announcement rejecting President Trump came from Jeb Bush who was attending something called OZY Fest in New York City. You can find details of the event on the web and decide for yourself what OZY Fest is all about. He was scheduled to speak on the second day at 2:10 PM. You might also type in “Jeb Bush at OXY fest”. Jeb exposes himself for who he really is.
Regardless of what the event was, it was there that Jeb made official the rejection of Trump, the Trump Agenda and those of us who voted for real change by electing the Donald. Republican elites, by their rejection of Trump and his voters have made it clear that they are willing and able to protect themselves and their peers from the will of the people and Constitutional Law. This is a shame. If the Washingtonian mentality did not rule politics, Republicans could control our political fate for years to come.
Implementation of the Trump agenda, which got him and many other Republicans elected, would make Democrats, Socialists and their followers totally irrelevant. Building the wall, repealing Obamacare and reducing taxes are three initiatives that, if completed, would assure voters that sanity might make a return to Washington. But none of this seems to be something which going to happen.
