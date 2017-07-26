Eastman city council schedules the first downtown yard sale

By Taelor Rye
At the Eastman City Council’s regular meeting on July 24, 2017, city council member Buddy Pittman led discussion on the first date of the quarterly downtown yard sale, which the council approved for September 9, 2017.
The yard sale, an interest of Pittman’s for some time, is to encourage further visits to the downtown area. Interested citizens and food vendors who would like to set up booths will pay a fee that will go to support the downtown development authority in its endeavors, such as the facade grant for downtown businesses.
The council also approved a motion to fund repairs of a mixer at the wastewater treatment plant, at a cost of $7,675.00. The cost of a replacement would have been around $16,000.00.
“This particular mixer has had problems in the past,” city manager Jason Cobb said, “but it has also been at the plant since it opened.” Cobb also stated that, “according to the company doing the new repairs, the company that repaired the mixer last time did an inadequate job of sealing it correctly.” “However, this round of repairs will prevent any further damage,” Cobb said.
The repairs will come with a one-year warranty, and funding will come from the short-lived asset account.
Cobb additionally called attention to the continued work on repaving roads in town, commending the work and specifying that work on College Street and the area behind city hall is been done this week.
The city council also has a retreat scheduled for 3:00 p.m. on August 11, 2017 in the airport boardroom. If needed, the council will revisit on August 12, 2017, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
The council’s next regular meeting is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. on Monday, August 14, 2017.
