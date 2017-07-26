LifeZette.com (Laura Ingraham’s site so you know it’s good) put the stopwatch on it: CNN Morning Show spent 93 percent of its Wednesday July 13th show on Russia and Donald Trump, Jr.
Greenland has recorded the coldest July temperature ever recorded in the Northern Hemisphere with -33 degrees C on July 5, 2017. Read the article at RealClimateScience.com.
Which is the bigger hoax: The world is running out of gas in ten years or so (mid – 1970s) or global warming, the hoax that never leaves? Remember in early 1970 we had front page stories on Time and News “weak” magazines warning us of the impending Ice Age with freezing in July. Now the catchall name for this is “climate change.”
Remember the rampaging Nigerian immigrant murderer at the Bronx hospital? Once again, big media got it wrong.
“The New York Times, still unaware there’s an internet, is trying to pass off the Nigerian as a Californian, the non-doctor as a doctor and Mr. Obotetukudo as “Dr. Bello.”
Ann Coulter on VDare.com
Read the entire article at VDare.com and AnnCoulter.com.
Remember big media trying to sell Carly Fiorina as the great Republican hope for president last year? Their pitch was Carly can win, Donald cannot. RedState.com says Carly Fiorina is a clone of Rudy Giuliani, with some favorable views but fairly liberal overall. I remember in 2007 and 2008 the media claimed Rudy was leading the Republican pack, but when he dropped out in February 2008 after the Florida Primary he had no delegate votes, with some 1197 votes needed to win the nomination. He later picked up one delegate in Nevada after dropping out and spending some $50,000,000 in his campaign, 50 million bucks to win one vote. People were telling me early on that Rudy was ahead, but that shows those people watch too much network television.
“Pre-election Trump was formidable, Post-election Trump is unbeatable.”
Tiffany Layne on TheBlackSphere.net 7-6-17
Yes, an excellent prediction by Ms. Layne. TheBlackSphere.net is a great site run by black conservatives – highly recommended.
