Legals 07-19-17

Posted by
Admin
in Legals
Wednesday, July 19. 2017
Comments (0)
1007
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
gpn 07
NO­TICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDI­TORS
All credi­tors of the Es­tate of LOU­ISE CREWS HOW­ARD, late of Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia, de­ceased, are here­by no­ti­fied to render in their de­mands to the un­der­signed ac­cord­ing to law, and all per­sons in­debt­ed to said es­tate are re­quired to make im­me­diate pay­ment.
This 10th day of July 2017.
LU­CILLE HOW­ARD DRIS­COLL
2533 War­wick Rd.
Win­ston-Salwm, NC 27104

ANI­TA HOW­ARD KEI­DEL
1173 Town Creek Dr.
Au­burn, AL 36882
c/o:
RITA J. LLOP
At­tor­ney at Law
Rita J. Llop, P. C.
5007 9th Ave­nue, N.E.
East­man, Geor­gia 31023
gpn 07
GEOR­GIA, DODGE COUN­TY
NO­TICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDI­TORS
All of the credi­tors of the Es­tate of DA­VID DUR­HAM, late of Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia, are here­by no­ti­fied to render their de­mands to the un­der­signed, the Per­son­al Rep­re­sen­ta­tive of the Es­tate of the said de­ceased, ac­cord­ing to law. All per­sons in­debt­ed to the Es­tate are re­quired to make im­me­diate pay­ment to the un­der­signed.
This 19th day of June, 2017.
AL­BERT LEE DUR­HAM
713 AF Gra­ham Drive
Apt. 11B
East­man, GA 31023
gpn 07
NO­TICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDI­TORS
All credi­tors of the Es­tate of WEE­DY HAR­RELL THO­MAS, late of Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia, de­ceased, are here­by no­ti­fied to render in their de­mands to the un­der­signed ac­cord­ing to law, and all per­sons in­debt­ed to said es­tate are re­quired to make im­me­diate pay­ment.
This 30th day of June 2017.
GAIL T. EVANS
596 Pen­ny­lake Lane
Stone Moun­tain, GA 30087

KEL­VIN L. THO­MAS
4941 Gold Mill Road
El­len­wood, GA 30294
c/o:
RITA J. LLOP
At­tor­ney at Law
Rita J. Llop, P. C.
5007 9th Ave­nue, N.E.
East­man, Geor­gia 31023
gpn 07
NO­TICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDI­TORS
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
COUN­TY OF DODGE
IN RE: ES­TATE OF DON­ALD WAYNE LEATH­ER­BURY
All credi­tors of the Es­tate of DON­ALD WAYNE LEATH­ER­BURY, late of Dodge Coun­ty, de­ceased, are here­by no­ti­fied to render in their de­mands to the un­der­signed ac­cord­ing to law, and all per­sons in­debt­ed to law, and all per­sons in­debt­ed to said es­tate are re­quired to make im­me­diate pay­ment.
THIS 22nd Day of June 2017.
EX­EC­U­TOR:
DONA BROST
1884 Point Riv­er Dr.
Du­luth, GA 30097
AT­TOR­NEY:
SI­LAS M. HAR­RING­TON JR.
Smith and Har­ring­ton
P.O. Box 130
East­man GA 31023

1010
FAMILY, CHILDREN, YOUTH
gpn 10
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUN­TY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
IN RE: ES­TATE OF ASH­ER DE­VON EVANS, Minor
ES­TATE NO. 207-TG-0110
NO­TICE
TO: AN­DREW DE­VON BAL­LEU
You are here­by no­ti­fied that SAR­AH HEL­EN EVANS and RICHARD S. EVANS, JR. have filed a Pe­ti­tion seek­ing to be ap­point­ed tem­po­rary guard­ian(s) of the above-named Minor.
All ob­jec­tions to the Pe­ti­tion to the ap­point­ment of a tem­po­rary guard­ian or the ap­point­ment of the Pe­ti­tion­er as tem­po­rary guard­ian, must be in writ­ing, set­ting forth the grounds of any such ob­jec­tions, and be filed with this Court no lat­er than four­teen (14) days af­ter this no­tice is mailed, or ten (10) days af­ter this no­tice is per­sonal­ly
served upon you, or ten (10) days af­ter the sec­ond pub­li­ca­tion of this no­tice if you are served by pub­li­ca­tion.
All ob­jec­tions should be sworn to be­fore a no­tary pub­lic or Geor­gia probate court clerk and fil­ing fees must be ten­dered with your ob­jec­tions, un­less you qual­i­fy as an in­di­gent par­ty.
Con­tact Probate Court per­son­nel for the re­quired amount of fil­ing fees.
NOTE: If a nat­u­ral guard­ian files a time­ly ob­jec­tion to the crea­tion of the tem­po­rary guard­ian­ship, the Pe­ti­tion will be dis­missed. If a nat­u­ral guard­ian files an ob­jec­tion to the ap­point­ment of the Pe­ti­tion­er(s) as guard­ian(s), or if a par­ent who is not a nat­u­ral guard­ian files an ob­jec­tion to the Pe­ti­tion, a hear­ing on the mat­ter shall be held in the Probate Court of Dodge Coun­ty, court­room Probate, 5401 An­son Ave­nue, Room 100; East­man, Geor­gia on Au­gust 3, 2017 at 10 o’clock a.m.
If no ob­jec­tion is filed, the Pe­ti­tion may be grant­ed with­out a hear­ing.
HON. AL MCCRA­NIE
Judge of the Probate Court
P.O. Box 514
5401 An­son Ave­nue #100
East­man, GA 31023
478-374-3775

1011
FORECLOSURES
gpn 11
NO­TICE OF SALE
UN­DER POW­ER
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
COUN­TY OF DODGE
Un­der and by vir­tue of the pow­er of sale (the “Pow­er of Sale”) con­tained in that cer­tain Deed to Se­cure Debt (the “Se­cur­i­ty Deed”) given by DER­EK PARKER­SON AND VIR­GI­NIA PARKER­SON to BANK OF EAST­MAN dat­ed April 9, 2010, record­ed in Deed Book 653, Page 279, Clerk’s Of­fice, Dodge Su­pe­ri­or Court, con­vey­ing the af­ter-de­scribed prop­er­ty, through the open-end pro­vi­sions there­in, to se­cure that cer­tain Prom­is­sory Note (the “Note”) from DER­EK F. PARKER­SON AND VIR­GI­NIA M. PARKER­SON to BANK OF EAST­MAN dat­ed April 4, 2013 in the origi­nal prin­ci­pal amount of Sev­en­teen Thou­sand Nine Hundred Twen­ty-Six and 11/100 Dol­lars ($17,926.11) with in­ter­est there­on as set forth there­in, BANK OF EAST­MAN be­ing the cur­rent hold­er there­of, there will be a sale at pub­lic out­cry to the high­est bid­der for cash be­fore the court­house door of DODGE Coun­ty, Geor­gia, with­in the le­gal hours of sale on the first Tues­day of Au­gust, 2017, the fol­low­ing de­scribed prop­er­ty (the “Prop­er­ty”):

ALL THAT TRACT OR PAR­CEL OF LAND LY­ING AND BE­ING IN LAND LOT NUMBER 283 IN THE 16TH LAND DIS­TRICT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, CON­SIST­ING OF 8.64 ACR­ES, MORE OR LESS, BE­ING MORE PAR­TICU­LAR­LY DE­SCRIBED AND SHOWN AS TRACT 2 ON THAT CER­TAIN PLAT OF SUR­VEY DAT­ED MARCH 23, 2010, MADE FOR BANK OF EAST­MAN BY GRA­DY BONEY, GEOR­GIA REG­IS­TERED LAND SUR­VEYOR, AND FOUND RECORD­ED IN PLAT BOOK 37, PAGE 240, IN THE DEED RECORDS OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA; SAID PLAT BE­ING IN­COR­PO­RAT­ED HERE­IN AND MADE A PART HERE­OF BY REF­ER­ENCE THERE­TO.

The debts se­cured by said Se­cur­i­ty Deed have been and are here­by de­clared due be­cause of, among oth­er pos­si­ble ev­ents of de­fault, fai­lure to pay the in­debt­ed­ness as and when due and in the man­ner pro­vid­ed in the Note and Se­cur­i­ty Deed. The debt re­main­ing in de­fault, this sale will be made for the pur­pose of pay­ing same and, ad­di­tion­al­ly, all ex­pens­es of this sale, as pro­vid­ed in the Se­cur­i­ty Deed and by law, in­clud­ing with­out lim­i­ta­tion at­tor­ney fees (the sta­tu­tory no­tice of int­ent to col­lect at­tor­ney fees hav­ing been served).
Said Prop­er­ty will be sold sub­ject to any out­stand­ing ad valor­em tax­es (in­clud­ing tax­es that are a lien, but not yet due and pay­able); mat­ters that may be dis­closed by an ac­cu­rate sur­vey and/or in­spec­tion of the prop­er­ty; as­sess­ments, liens, en­cum­branc­es, zon­ing or­di­nanc­es, re­stric­tions, cov­en­ants; and mat­ters of record su­pe­ri­or to the Se­cur­i­ty Deed.
Ad­di­tion­al­ly, this sale will be con­duct­ed sub­ject to (1) con­fir­ma­tion that the sale is not pro­hibi­ted un­der the U.S. Bank­rupt­cy Code and (2) fin­al con­fir­ma­tion and au­dit of the sta­tus of the loans with the hold­er of the Se­cur­i­ty Deed.
No­tice to the debtor as re­quired by O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2 has been given. Please note that BANK OF EAST-
MAN, lo­cat­ed at the busi­ness ad­dress of 130 Oak Street, East­man, Geor­gia 31023, is the ent­i­ty that has the full au­thor­i­ty to ne­go­tiate, amend or mod­i­fy the terms of the loan docu­ments. BANK OF EAST­MAN can be con­tact­ed through the fol­low­ing rep­re­sen­ta­tive: ROSS S. SCHELL, ESQ., JAMES-BATES-BRAN­NAN-GRO­O­VER-LLP, 231 Riv­er­side Drive, Mac­on, Geor­gia, 31201; Tel: 478-742-4280.
BANK OF EAST­MAN
as At­tor­ney-in-Fact for
DER­EK PARKER­SON AND
VIR­GI­NIA PARKER­SON
ROSS S. SCHELL,, ESQ.
JAMES-BATES-BRAN­NAN-GRO­O­VER-LLP
231 Riv­er­side Drive
P.O. Box 4283
Mac­on, Geor­gia 31208-4283
THIS LAW FIRM IS ACT­ING AS A DEBT COL­LEC­TOR AND IS AT­TEMPT­ING TO COL­LECT A DEBT. ANY IN­FOR­MA­TION OB­TAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PUR­POSE.
gpn 11
NO­TICE OF SALE
UN­DER POW­ER
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
COUN­TY OF DODGE
Un­der and by vir­tue of the pow­er of sale (the “Pow­er of Sale”) con­tained in that cer­tain Deed to Se­cure Debt (the “Se­cur­i­ty Deed”) given by DER­EK PARKER­SON AND VIR­GI­NIA PARKER­SON to BANK OF EAST­MAN dat­ed April 21, 2010, record­ed in Deed Book 654, Page 245, Clerk’s Of­fice, Dodge Su­pe­ri­or Court, con­vey­ing the af­ter-de­scribed prop­er­ty, through the open-end pro­vi­sions there­in, to se­cure that cer­tain Prom­is­sory Note (the “Note”) from DER­EK F. PARKER­SON AND VIR­GI­NIA M. PARKER­SON to BANK OF EAST­MAN dat­ed June 5, 2012 in the origi­nal prin­ci­pal amount of Six­ty-One Thou­sand Five Hundred Six­ty-Eight and 01/100 Dol­lars ($61,568.01) with in­ter­est there­on as set forth there­in, Bank of East­man be­ing the cur­rent hold­er there­of, there will be a sale at pub­lic out­cry to the high­est bid­der for cash be­fore the court­house door of DODGE Coun­ty, Geor­gia, with­in the le­gal hours of sale on the first Tues­day of Au­gust, 2017, the fol­low­ing de­scribed prop­er­ty (the “Prop­er­ty”):

ALL THAT TRACT OR PAR­CEL OF LAND SITU­ATE, LY­ING AND BE­ING IN THE CITY OF EAST­MAN, DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, MORE PAR­TICU­LAR­LY DE­SCRIBED AS BE­GIN­NING AT AN IRON PIN LO­CAT­ED AT THE POINT OF IN­TER­SEC­TION OF THE SOUTH­EAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF 14TH AVE­NUE WITH THE SOUTH­WEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF WEST MAIN STREET AND FROM SAID POINT OF BE­GIN­NING RUN ALONG THE SOUTH­WEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF WEST MAIN STREET IN A DI­REC­TION OF SOUTH 50 DE­GREES 26 MINUTES 43 SEC­ONDS EAST A DIS­TANCE OF 164 FEET TO AN IRON PIN LO­CAT­ED AT LANDS NOW OR FOR­MER­LY OF GRA­HAM; THENCE RUN­NING ALONG SAID GRA­HAM LANDS IN A DI­REC­TION OF SOUTH 46 DE­GREES 19 MINUTES 50 SEC­ONDS WEST A DIS­TANCE OF 154.89 FEET TO AN IRON PIN AT LANDS NOW OR FOR­MER­LY OF JONES; THENCE RUN­NING ALONG SAID JONES LANDS IN A DI­REC­TION OF NORTH 44 DE­GREES 01 MINUTE 02 SEC­ONDS WEST A DIS­TANCE OF 172.74 FEET TO THE SOUTH­EAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF 14TH AVE­NUE; THENCE RUN­NING ALONG THE SOUTH­EAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF 14TH AVE­NUE IN A DI­REC­TION OF NORTH 50 DE­GREES 28 MINUTES 10 SEC­ONDS EAST A DIS­TANCE OF 136.95 FEET TO THE POINT OF BE­GIN­NING, AND BE­ING THE SAME PROP­ER­TY SHOWN ON THE PLAT OF SUR­VEY MADE BY OLIN J. MCLEOD, SUR­VEYOR, WHICH PLAT IS FOUND RECORD­ED IN PLAT BOOK 20 AT PAGE 62 IN THE DEED RECORDS OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA; SAID PLAT, TO­GETH­ER WITH THE RECORD THERE­OF, BE­ING IN­COR­PO­RAT­ED HERE­IN AND MADE A PART HERE­OF BY REF­ER­ENCE THERE­TO.

The debts se­cured by said Se­cur­i­ty Deed have been and are here­by de­clared due be­cause of, among oth­er pos­si­ble ev­ents of de­fault, fai­lure to pay the in­debt­ed­ness as and when due and in the man­ner pro­vid­ed in the Note and Se­cur­i­ty Deed.
The debt re­main­ing in de­fault, this sale will be made for the pur­pose of pay­ing same and, ad­di­tion­al­ly, all ex-­
pens­es of this sale, as pro­vid­ed in the Se­cur­i­ty Deed and by law, in­clud­ing with­out lim­i­ta­tion at­tor­ney fees (the sta­tu­tory no­tice of int­ent to col­lect at­tor­ney fees hav­ing been served).
Said Prop­er­ty will be sold sub­ject to any out­stand­ing ad valor­em tax­es (in­clud­ing tax­es that are a lien, but not yet due and pay­able); mat­ters that may be dis­closed by an ac­cu­rate sur­vey and/or in­spec­tion of the prop­er­ty; as­sess­ments, liens, en­cum­branc­es, zon­ing or­di­nanc­es, re­stric­tions, cov­en­ants; and mat­ters of record su­pe­ri­or to the Se­cur­i­ty Deed.
Ad­di­tion­al­ly, this sale will be con­duct­ed sub­ject to (1) con­fir­ma­tion that the sale is not pro­hibi­ted un­der the U.S. Bank­rupt­cy Code and (2) fin­al con­fir­ma­tion and au­dit of the sta­tus of the loans with the hold­er of the Se­cur­i­ty Deed.
No­tice to the debtor as re­quired by O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2 has been given. Please note that BANK OF EAST­MAN, lo­cat­ed at the busi­ness ad­dress of 130 Oak Street, East­man, Geor­gia 31023, is the ent­i­ty that has the full au­thor­i­ty to ne­go­tiate, amend or mod­i­fy the terms of the loan docu­ments. Bank of East­man can be con­tact­ed through the fol­low­ing rep­re­sen­ta­tive: ROSS S. SCHELL,, ESQ., JAMES-BATES-BRAN­NAN-GRO­O­VER-LLP, 231 Riv­er­side Drive, Mac­on, Geor­gia, 31201; Tel: 478-742-4280.
BANK OF EAST­MAN
as At­tor­ney-in-Fact for
DER­EK PARKER­SON AND
VIR­GI­NIA PARKER­SON
ROSS S. SCHELL,, ESQ.
JAMES-BATES-BRAN­NAN-GRO­O­VER-LLP
231 Riv­er­side Drive
P.O. Box 4283
Mac­on, Geor­gia 31208-4283
THIS LAW FIRM IS ACT­ING AS A DEBT COL­LEC­TOR AND IS AT­TEMPT­ING TO COL­LECT A DEBT. ANY IN­FOR­MA­TION OB­TAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PUR­POSE.
gpn 18
NO­TICE OF SALE
UN­DER POW­ER
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
COUN­TY OF DODGE
UN­DER AND BY VIR­TUE of the pow­er of sale con­tained in that cer­tain in­den­ture (the “Se­cur­i­ty Deed”) dat­ed De­cem­ber 19, 2008, ex­e­cut­ed and de­liv­ered by AN­GIE CAN­NING­TON (“Gran­tor”) to BANK OF EAST­MAN, and record­ed on De­cem­ber 23, 2008, in Deed Book 623, at page 32, Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia records, con­vey­ing the af­ter-de­scribed prop­er­ty, through the open end pro­vi­sions there­in, to se­cure that cer­tain prom­is­sory note (as amend­ed, the “Note”) from EAR­NEST GLENN CAN­NING­TON and AN­GE­LA DEE CAN­NING­TON to BANK OF EAST­MAN dat­ed Sep­tem­ber 12, 2014, in the origi­nal prin­ci­pal amount of Ten Thou­sand Eight Hundred and Six­ty-Four Dol­lars and Nine­ty-Five Cents ($10,864.95), as amend­ed by that cer­tain Debt Mod­i­fi­ca­tion Agree­ment dat­ed Sep­tem­ber 29, 2016; BANK OF EAST­MAN, be­ing the cur­rent own­er and hold­er of the Note, with in­ter­est there­on as set forth there­in, there will be a sale at pub­lic out­cry to the high­est bid­der for cash be­fore the court­house door of Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia dur­ing the le­gal hours of sale on the first Tues­day of Au­gust, 2017, of the fol­low­ing de­scribed prop­er­ty (the “Prop­er­ty”):

TRACT I: ALL THAT TRACT OR PAR­CEL OF LAND SITU­ATE LY­-
ING AND BE­ING IN THE CITY OF RHINE AND BE­ING A PART OF LAND LOT NO. 263 IN THE 14TH LAND DIS­TRICT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, MORE PAR­TICU­LAR­LY DE­SCRIBED AS FOL­LOWS: TO FIND THE POINT AND PLACE OF BE­GIN­NING, BE­GIN AT THE POINT OF IN­TER­SEC­TION OF THE CEN­TER LINE OF WILL RE­AVES ROAD, KNOWN ALSO AS COUN­TY ROAD #53, WITH THE CEN­TER LINE OF JACK­SON­VILLE STREET OF THE CITY OF RHINE, AND FROM SAID POINT RUN ALONG THE CEN­TER LINE OF WILL RE­AVES ROAD IN A DI­REC­TION OF SOUTH 47 DE­GREES 54 MINUTES 07 SEC­ONDS WEST A DIS­TANCE OF 765.83 FEET AND IN A DI­REC­TION OF SOUTH 45 DE­GREES 19 MINUTES 18 SEC­ONDS WEST A DIS­TANCE OF 244.92 FEET; THENCE RUN IN A DI­REC­TION OF NORTH 35 DE­GREES 56 MINUTES 58 SEC­ONDS WEST A DIS­TANCE OF 15.00 FEET TO AN IRON PIN LOCATE ON THE NORTH­WEST RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF WILL RE­AVES ROAD, THIS IS THE POINT AND PLACE OF BE­GIN­NING; AND FROM SAID POINT AND PLACE OF BE­GIN­NING THUS ES­TAB­LISHED RUN ALONG SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE IN A DI­REC­TION OF SOUTH 43 DE­GREES 14 MINUTES 19 SEC­ONDS WEST A DIS­TANCE OF 201.27 FEET AND IN A DI­REC­TION OF SOUTH 46 DE­GREES 36 MINUTES 27 SEC­ONDS WEST A DIS­TANCE OF 55.96 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN IN A DI­REC­TION OF NORTH 38 DE­GREES 28 MINUTES 41 SEC­ONDS WEST A DIS­TANCE OF 41.68 FEET TO A FENCE POST; THENCE RUN IN A DI­REC­TION OF SOUTH 50 DE­GREES 27 MINUTES 25 SEC­ONDS WEST A DIS­TANCE OF 40.14 FEET TO A FENCE POST; THENCE RUN IN A DI­REC­TION OF SOUTH 39 DE­GREES 58 MINUTES 15 SEC­ONDS EAST A DIS­TANCE OF 41.64 FEET TO AN IRON PIN ON THE NORTH­WEST RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF WILL RE­AVES ROAD; THENCE RUN­NING ALONG SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE IN A DI­REC­TION OF SOUTH 51 DE­GREES 41 MINUTES 19 SEC­ONDS WEST A DIS­TANCE OF 324.35 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN IN A DI­REC­TION OF NORTH 36 DE­GREES 55 MINUTES 43 SEC­ONDS WEST A DIS­TANCE OF 386.85 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN IN A DI­REC­TION OF NORTH 43 DE­GREES 43 MINUTES 37 SEC­ONDS EAST A DIS­TANCE OF 633.11 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN IN A DI­REC­TION OF SOUTH 35 DE­GREES 56 MINUTES 58 SEC­ONDS EAST A DIS­TANCE OF 438.47 FEET TO THE POINT AND PLACE OF BE­GIN­NING CON­TAIN­ING 6.00 ACR­ES, MORE OR LESS, AND BE­ING THE SAME LANDS SHOWN ON A PLAT OF A SUR­VEY MADE BY WIL­LIAM P. JOHN­SON, SUR­VEYOR, WHICH PLAT IS RECORD­ED IN THE OF­FICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SU­PE­RI­OR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 27, PAGE 55, SAID PLAT TO­GETH­ER WITH THE RECORD THERE­OF BE­ING BY REF­ER­ENCE IN­COR­PO­RAT­ED HERE­IN AND MADE A PART HERE­OF.

TRACT II: ALL THAT TRACT OR PAR­CEL OF LAND LY­ING AND BE­ING IN LAND LOT NO. 263, 14TH LAND DIS­TRICT IN THE CITY OF RHINE, DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­-
GIA, CON­SIST­ING OF 4.16 ACR­ES AND MORE PAR­TICU­LAR­LY DE­SCRIBED ON THAT PLAT OF SUR­VEY PRE­PARED BY RON­NY BAR­RON, GEOR­GIA REG­IS­TERED LAND SUR­VEYOR NO. 2532, DAT­ED AU­GUST 16, 1997, RECORD­ED AT PLAT BOOK 28, PAGE 285, DODGE COUN­TY RECORDS, SAID PLAT BE­ING IN­COR­PO­RAT­ED HERE­IN BY REF­ER­ENCE AS IF FUL­LY SET FORTH.

THIS PAR­CEL IS SUB­JECT TO ALL EASE­MENTS AND RIGHTS-OF-WAY OF RECORD FOR PUB­LIC ROADS AND UTIL­I­TIES NOW IN USE, AND ANY OTH­ER MAT­TER AS IDEN­TI­FIED ON SAID PLAT.

The in­debt­ed­ness se­cured by the Se­cur­i­ty Deed has been and is here­by de­clared due and pay­able by rea­son of de­fault for, among oth­er pos­si­ble ev­ents of de­fault, fai­lure to pay the in­debt­ed­ness as and when due and in the man­ner pro­vid­ed in the Note and the Se­cur­i­ty Deed. The in­debt­ed­ness re­main­ing in de­fault, this sale will be made for the pur­pose of pay­ing said debt and all ex­pens­es of this sale, as pro­vid­ed in the Se­cur­i­ty Deed and by law, in­clud­ing but not lim­it­ed to at­tor­neys’ fees (the sta­tu­tory no­tice of int­ent to col­lect at­tor­neys’ fees hav­ing been served).
The Prop­er­ty will be sold sub­ject to any out­stand­ing ad valor­em tax­es (in­clud­ing tax­es that are a lien, but not yet due and pay­able); any mat­ters that might be dis­closed by an ac­cu­rate sur­vey and/or in­spec­tion of the Prop­er­ty; any as­sess­ments, liens, en­cum­branc­es, zon­ing or­di­nanc­es, re­stric­tions, and cov­en­ants, and mat­ters of record su­pe­ri­or to the Se­cur­i­ty Deed. Ad­di­tion­al­ly, this sale will be con­duct­ed sub­ject to con­fir­ma­tion that the sale is not pro­hibi­ted un­der the U.S. Bank­rupt­cy Code and sub­ject to fin­al con­fir­ma­tion and au­dit of the sta­tus of the loan with the hold­er of the Se­cur­i­ty Deed.
No­tice to the debtor as re­quired by O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2 has been given. Please note that BANK OF EAST­MAN, lo­cat­ed at the busi­ness ad­dress of 100 E. Greene St., Mil­ledge­ville, GA 31061 is the ent­i­ty that has the full au­thor­i­ty to ne­go­tiate, amend or mod­i­fy the terms of the loan docu­ments.  Bank of East­man can be con­tact­ed through the fol­low­ing rep­re­sen­ta­tive, DOR­O­TEYA N. WOZ­NIAK, ESQ., JAMES-BATES-BRAN­NAN-GRO­O­VER-LLP, 3399 Peach­tree Road, N.E., Su­ite 1700, Atlan­ta, Geor­gia, 30326, Tel: 404-997-6020.
To the best knowl­edge and be­lief of BANK OF EAST­MAN, the Prop­er­ty is in the pos­ses­sion of AN­GIE CAN­NING­TON.
BANK OF EAST­MAN,
as At­tor­ney-in-Fact for
AN­GIE CAN­NING­TON
DOR­O­TEYA N. WOZ­NIAK, ESQ.
JAMES-BATES-BRAN­NAN-GRO­O­VER-LLP
3399 Peach­tree Road N.E.
Su­ite 1700, Buck­head Tow­er
Atlan­ta, Geor­gia 30326
404-997-6020
THIS LAW FIRM IS ACT­ING AS A DEBT COL­LEC­TOR AND IS AT­TEMPT­ING TO COL­LECT A DEBT. ANY IN­FOR­MA­TION OB­TAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PUR­POSE.


gpn 11
NO­TICE OF SALE
UN­DER POW­ER
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
COUN­TY OF DODGE
Un­der and by vir­tue of the pow­er of sale (the “Pow­er of Sale”) con­tained in that cer­tain Deed to Se­cure Debt (the “Se­cur­i­ty Deed”) given by DER­EK PARKER­SON AND VIR­GI­NIA PARKER­SON to BANK OF EAST­MAN dat­ed April 18, 2008, record­ed in Deed Book 604, Page 270, Clerk’s Of­fice, Dodge Su­pe­ri­or Court, con­vey­ing the af­ter-de­scribed prop­er­ty, through the open-end pro­vi­sions there­in, to se­cure that cer­tain Prom­is­sory Note (the “Note”) from DER­EK PARKER­SON AND VIR­GI­NIA PARKER­SON to BANK OF EAST­MAN dat­ed April 30, 2011 in the origi­nal prin­ci­pal amount of Fif­ty Three Thou­sand One Hundred Fif­ty-Two and 52/100 Dol­lars ($53,152.52) with in­ter­est there­on as set forth there­in, BANK OF EAST­MAN be­ing the cur­rent hold­er there­of, there will be a sale at pub­lic out­cry to the high­est bid­der for cash be­fore the court­house door of DODGE Coun­ty, Geor­gia, with­in the le­gal hours of sale on the first Tues­day of Au­gust, 2017, the fol­low­ing de­scribed prop­er­ty (the “Prop­er­ty”):

ALL THAT TRACT OR PAR­CEL OF LAND LY­ING AND BE­ING IN THE CITY OF EAST­MAN, COUN­TY OF DODGE, STATE OF GEOR­GIA, CON­SIST­ING OF 0.48 ACRE, MORE OR LESS, AND BE­ING MORE PAR­TICU­LAR­LY DE­SCRIBED AC­CORD­ING TO A PLAT OF SUR­VEY PRE­PARED BY
GRA­DY BONEY, GEOR­GIA REG­IS­TERED LAND SUR­VEYOR NO. 2460, DAT­ED JANU­ARY 24, 2007, AND RECORD­ED IN THE OF­FICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SU­PE­RI­OR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 36, PAGE 38, SAID PLAT AND THE RECORD­ING THERE­OF BE­ING IN­COR­PO­RAT­ED HERE­IN AND MADE A PART HERE­OF BY REF­ER­ENCE FOR DE­SCRIP­TIVE AND ALL OTH­ER LE­GAL PUR­POS­ES.

The debts se­cured by said Se­cur­i­ty Deed have been and are here­by de­clared due be­cause of, among oth­er pos­si­ble ev­ents of de­fault, fai­lure to pay the in­debt­ed­ness as and when due and in the man­ner pro­vid­ed in the Note and Se­cur­i­ty Deed. The debt re­main­ing in de­fault, this sale will be made for the pur­pose of pay­ing same and, ad­di­tion­al­ly, all ex­pens­es of this sale, as pro­vid­ed in the Se­cur­i­ty Deed and by law, in­clud­ing with­out lim­i­ta­tion at­tor­ney fees (the sta­tu­tory no­tice of int­ent to col­lect at­tor­ney fees hav­ing been served).
Said Prop­er­ty will be sold sub­ject to any out­stand­ing ad valor­em tax­es (in­clud­ing tax­es that are a lien, but not yet due and pay­able); mat­ters that may be dis­closed by an ac­cu­rate sur­vey and/or in­spec­tion of the prop­er­ty; as­sess­ments, liens, en­cum­branc­es, zon­ing or­di­nanc­es, re­stric­tions, cov­en­ants; and mat­ters of record su­pe­ri­or to the Se­cur­i­ty Deed.
Ad­di­tion­al­ly, this sale will be con­duct­ed sub­ject to (1) con­fir­ma­tion that the sale is not pro­hibi­ted un­der the U.S. Bank­rupt­cy Code and (2) fin-­al con­fir­ma­tion and au­dit of the sta­tus of the loans with the hold­er of the
Se­cur­i­ty Deed.
No­tice to the debtor as re­quired by O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2 has been given. Please note that BANK OF EAST­MAN, lo­cat­ed at the busi­ness ad­dress of 130 Oak Street, East­man, Geor­gia 31023, is the ent­i­ty that has the full au­thor­i­ty to ne­go­tiate, amend or mod­i­fy the terms of the loan docu­ments. BANK OF EAST­MAN can be con­tact­ed through the fol­low­ing rep­re­sen­ta­tive: ROSS S. SCHELL, ESQ., JAMES-BATES-BRAN­NAN-GRO­O­VER-LLP, 231 Riv­er­side Drive, Mac­on, Geor­gia, 31201; Tel: 478-742-4280.
BANK OF EAST­MAN
as At­tor­ney-in-Fact for
DER­EK PARKER­SON AND
VIR­GI­NIA PARKER­SON
ROSS S. SCHELL, ESQ.
JAMES-BATES-BRAN­NAN-GRO­O­VER-LLP
231 Riv­er­side Drive
P.O. Box 4283
Mac­on, Geor­gia 31208-4283
THIS LAW FIRM IS ACT­ING AS A DEBT COL­LEC­TOR AND IS AT­TEMPT­ING TO COL­LECT A DEBT. ANY IN­FOR­MA­TION OB­TAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PUR­POSE.

1014
MISCELLANEOUS LEGALS
gpn 14
IN THE SU­PE­RI­OR COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
Civil Ac­tion File Number: 17V-8147
PARKER­SON CHURCH RE­SERVE, LLC,
Plain­tiff
vs.
E. O. MEAD­OWS, RE­SPEC­TIVE HEIRS, DE­VISEES, PER­SON­AL REP­RE­SEN­TA­TIVES AND SUC­CES­SORS IN TI­TLE,
De­fend­ant
NOTICE OF SUMMONS
TO: E. O. MEAD­OWS, RE­SPEC­TIVE HEIRS, DE­VISEES, PER­SON­AL REP­RE­SEN­TA­TIVES AND SUC­CES­SORS IN TI­TLE, De­fend­ant(s) named above:
You are here­by no­ti­fied that the above styled ac­tion seek­ing DE­CLARA­TORY RE­LIEF AND DAM­AG­ES was filed against you in the Su­pe­ri­or Court Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia on the 6th day of June, 2017 and that by rea­son of OR­DER FOR SERV­ICE BY PUB­LI­CA­TION en­tered by the Court on afore­men­tioned date, you are here­by com­mand­ed and re­quired to file with the Clerk of Su­pe­ri­or Court of Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia and serve upon L. PER­RY AVERY, JR., Plain­tiff’s at­tor­ney, whose ad­dress is Post Of­fice Box 1446; Du­blin, Geor­gia 31040, an An­swer to the com­plaint with­in (60) days of the date of this OR­DER FOR SERV­ICE BY PUB­LI­CA­TION.
WIT­NESS, the Hon­or­able C. Michael John­son, Judge of the Su­pe­ri­or Court of Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia.
This the 20th day of June, 2017.
RHETT WALK­ER
Clerk/Depu­ty Clerk
Su­pe­ri­or Court of Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia

1018
PROBATE NOTICES
gpn 18
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
IN RE: ES­TATE OF JEF­FERY CLYDE RO­BERT­SON, DE­CEASED
ES­TATE NO:
NO­TICE
The Pe­ti­tion of NAN­CY M. RO­BERT­SON, for an Or­der De­clar­ing No Ad­min­is­tra­tion is Nec­es­sary in
the above-ref­er­enced Es­tate hav­ing been duly filed,
TO: WHOM IT MAY CON­CERN:
This is to no­ti­fy you to file ob­jec­tion, if there is any, to the Pe­ti­tion, in this Court on or be­fore, Au­gust 4, 2017.
BE NO­TI­FIED FUR­THER: All ob­jec­tions to the Pe­ti­tion must be in writ­ing, set­ting forth the grounds of any such ob­jec­tions. All ob­jec­tions should be sworn to be­fore a no­tary pub­lic or be­fore a Probate Court Clerk, and fil­ing fees must be ten­dered with your ob­jec­tions, un­less you qual­i­fy to file as an in­di­gent par­ty. Con­tact Probate Court per­son­nel for the re­quired amount of fil­ing fees. If any ob­jec­tions are filed, a hear­ing will be sched­uled at a lat­er date. If no ob­jec­tions are filed, the Pe­ti­tion may be grant­ed with­out a hear­ing.
AL MCCRA­NIE
Judge of the Dodge Coun­ty Probate Court
Probate Court of Dodge Coun­ty
Post Of­fice Box 514
5401 An­son Ave­nue #100
East­man, GA 31023
478-374-3775
gpn 18
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUN­TY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
IN RE:  ES­TATE OF KIM­BER­LY HA­MIL­TON SMITH, DE­CEASED
ES­TATE NO.  P-17-9077
PE­TI­TION FOR LET­TERS OF
AD­MIN­IS­TRA­TION NO­TICE
TO: Any heir whose ad­dress is un­known
MAR­LI SMITH HOW­ELL has pe­ti­tioned to be ap­point­ed Ad­min­is­tra­tor of the Es­tate of KIM­BER­LY HA­MIL­TON SMITH, de­ceased, of said Coun­ty.
The Pe­ti­tion­er has also ap­plied for waiv­er of bond and/or grant of cer­tain pow­ers con­tained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.
All in­ter­est­ed par­ties are here­by no­ti­fied to show cause why said Pe­ti­tion should not be grant­ed. 
All ob­jec­tions to the pe­ti­tion must be in writ­ing, set­ting forth the grounds of any such ob­jec­tions, and must be filed with the Court on or be­fore Au­gust 11, 2017.
BE NO­TI­FIED FUR­THER: All ob­jec­tions to the Pe­ti­tion must be in writ­ing, set­ting forth the grounds of any such ob­jec­tions.
All ob­jec­tions should be sworn to be­fore a no­tary pub­lic or be­fore a Probate Court Clerk, and fil­ing fees must be ten­dered with your ob­jec­tions, un­less you qual­i­fy to file as an in­di­gent par­ty. Con­tact Probate Court per­son­nel for the re­quired amount of fil­ing fees. If any ob­jec­tions are filed, a hear­ing will be sched­uled at a lat­er date.  If no ob­jec­tions are filed, the pe­ti­tion may be grant­ed with­out a hear­ing.
HON. AL MCCRA­NIE
Judge of the Dodge Coun­ty
Probate Court
Probate Court of Dodge Coun­ty
Post Of­fice Box 514
5401 An­son Ave­nue #110
East­man, GA 31023
478-374-3775
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Dodge County News