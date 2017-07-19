Dewayne Isem White, age 53, of Rhine, died Monday, July 17, 2017 at Emory St. Joseph Hospital in Atlanta.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, 2017 at Southerland Funeral Chapel, with Bobby Ryals and Gary Ryals officiating, with internment in Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mr. White was born in Dublin and of the Baptist faith. He was the owner and operator of J&J Trucking. Mr. White enjoyed trucking, fishing, working in his shop and spending time with family and his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Isem White and his father-in-law, Teet Hulette.
Survivors include his wife of 27 years, Jennifer Hulett White of Rhine; two sons, Jessie White (Michelle) of Eastman and Jed White of Rhine; mother, Nora Fordham White of Eastman; stepfather, Robert S. White of Eastman; two brothers, Jerry White and Jack White (Mandy), both of Eastman; two step-brothers, Scott White (Bonita) of Dublin and Nell White of Warner Robins; two grandchildren, Jessa Rae White and Dalton Cravey, both of Eastman; mother-in-law, Betty Hulett of Rhine; sister-in-law, Jill Hilliard (Dykes) of Rhine and two brothers-in-law, Lacy Hulett (Judy) and Mickey Hulett (Kristi), both of Rhine.
The family may be contacted at the White residence, 180 Hopewell Church Road in Rhine, and will receive friends in Southerland Funeral Chapel from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19, 2017.
Stokes-Southerland Funeral Home of Eastman has charge of arrangements.
J&J Trucking, Owner/Operator
Dewayne Isem White
