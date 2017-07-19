E.T. Bryant, age 83, died Tuesday, July 11, 2017, in Serenity Hospice in Dublin. Funeral services were held Thursday, July 13, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Mathis Funeral Home, with Elder Willie Hatfield officiating. Burial was in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Bryant, born in Laurens County, had lived in Macon and Chester before moving to Cochran 38 years ago. He was the son of the late Lonnie and Lindy Braswell Bryant and was preceded in death by his three brothers, Wilbon Bryant, Calvin Bryant and Howard Bryant. He was retired from Robins Air Force Base, retired farmer and former Bleckley County Sheriff Deputy. He was a U.S. Army Veteran having served in Korea. He attended Rowland Chapel Church of the Nazarene and Sweet Home Primitive Baptist Church.
Survivors include his devoted and loving wife of 63 years, Queene R. Bryant of Cochran; his sister, Nadine Carden of Dudley and beloved nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends.
Pallbearers were his nephews, Wayne Cannon, Jerl Rowland, Randy Rowland, Larry Rowland, T.J. Neuman, Len Rowland, Jeff Rowland, Steven Rowland and Tommy Warren
Honorary pallbearers were Gene Tapley, Tom Watson, Jimmy Beck, Herman Wynne, Winky Trice, Buddy Peacock, Robbie Grimsley and Cal Mathis
Mathis Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Korean War Army Veteran
E.T. Bryant
