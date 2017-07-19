Robert P. Northam, age 95, of Eastman, died Wednesday, July 12, 2017, at Heart of Georgia Nursing Home.
Funeral services were held Sunday, July 16, 2017, in Parksley, Virginia.
Mr. Northam, a World War II Veteran, was born in 1921 in Parksley, Virginia to the late Emily Parsons Northam and John Lewis Northam. He was retired from Accomack-Northampton Electric Co-op. Mr. Northam was preceded in death by his parents, Emily Parsons Northam and John Lewis Northam; his wife, Thelma Watson Northam; one grandson, Wayne Thomas Bundick, II; one sister, Ruth Custis, one brother, John Lewis Northam, Jr. and one nephew, Don Custis.
Survivors include one daughter, Carole Bundick Melson (Edward) of Eastman; one grandson, Garrick Bundick (Sonya) of Eastman; two great-grandchildren, Brent Bundick (Logan) and Blakelyn Bundick; two nephews, Larry Custis (Cindy) and Wayne Custis (Rosa Caine) and one niece, Emily Custis Jones.
Hardy-Towns Funeral Home of Eastman is in charge of arrangements.
Robert P. Northam
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)