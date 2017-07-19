William B. Coody, age 90, died Friday, July 14, 2017, at Carl Vincent Georgia War Veterans Home in Milledgeville.
Graveside services with military honors were held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, 2017, at Antioch #1 Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Fred Parker officiating.
Mr. Coody was born in 1927 in Gresston. He served in the Navy during World War II, after which he worked for Herrington Buick Company in Hawkinsville for 48 years. He was a devoted Christian and a charter member of Broad Street Baptist Church. After moving to Eastman in 1960, he joined Antioch #1 Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon for over 40 years. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed sharing his crops with family and neighbors.
Mr. Coody was preceded in death by his parents, Annie Mae Holder Coody and Charles Coody; two wives, Elsie McGuorirk and Mary Brooks; one brother, Russell (Bo) Coody; three sisters, Mattie Pearl Odgburn, Mary Ann Myrick and Evelyn Hood and one granddaughter, Glenda Christine Sizemore.
He is survived by one son, William Glenn Coody; one daughter, Edith Elaine Braswell; one son-in-law, Roy M. Braswell, all of Eastman; one sister, Barbara Bentley (Lindsey) of Hawkinsville; five grandchildren, Penny Hatcher (James Bragg) of Moultrie, Pam Spencer (Danny) of Florida, Jennifer Newton, Mandy Cordero and Mark Coody, all of New Jersey; 19 great-grandchildren and ten great-great grandchildren.
Hardy-Towns Funeral Home of Eastman is in charge of arrangements.
Navy Veteran
William B. Coody
