Willie Mitchell Studstill, age 72, died on Saturday, July 1, 2017.
Funeral services were held on Saturday, July 8, 2017, at 12:00 p.m. at Crawford Temple C.O.G.I.C. in Detroit, Michigan. Minister Elder Milladge Benjamin officiated, with internment in Woodlawn Cemetery in Detroit, Michigan.
Mr. Studstill was born in Eastman and was educated in the Dodge County school system. Shortly after marriage, he and his life relocated to Detroit, Michigan. He was employed at General Motors as an assembler for more than 30 years, before retiring in 1999.
Mr. Studstill was a loving, dedicated, hardworking husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather to his family. He loved to travel, and simply enjoyed entertaining his family. Mr. Studstill was preceded in death by his parents, Mitchell and Ruby Studstill and one son, Eric Bernard Studstill.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Louise Studstill; one daughter Toni; one son, Daryl (Cassietta); two granddaughters, Tanterea’ and Talena; three grandsons, Daryl Jr., Dyral and Dyare; three great-grandchildren, Talia, Daryl III (3D) and Trinity; one sister, Lula Carter and one brother, Leroy Williams.
James H. Cole Home for Funerals in Detroit, Michigan was in charge of arrangements.
