Lenora Wooten Bennett, age 58, died Tuesday, July 11, 2017, in Chauncey.
Funeral Services were held on Saturday, July 15, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at the Sunset Family Worship Center in Eastman, with Bishop Woodrow Jarrett as lead pastor and Reverend Robert Wilder officiating.
Mrs. Bennett was born in 1959 to Junior and Cherry Wooten, was a member of Harpers Chapel Baptist Church and a dedicated choir member, usher and secretary. She was newly appointed as one the first deaconesses of Harpers Chapel Church. Mrs. Bennett was a retired nurse and worked at the Heart of Georgia Nursing Home and Dennis Drugs for many years. She was preceded in death by her brother, pastor Elston Wooten.
Survivors include her husband of 23 years, Gary Bennett, Jr.; one daughter, Latoya Wooten of Byron; one son, Steven Wooten of Eastman; four sisters, Phyllis (Oliver) Mann, Jewel (Marvin) Mann, Sherita Thomas and Cecilia (Curtis Collins), all of Eastman; three brothers-in-law, Frankie (Ella) Bennett, Edward (Stacy) Bennett and James Bennett of Waycross; ten sisters-in-law, Linda (Marion) Spencer, Mary (Larry) Douglas of Atlanta, Ella Mae (Horace) McGhee of Brunswick, Barbara (Calvin) Doss Dallas, Loa. Issie Bess, Jeanette Bennet, Juanita Riley of Waycross, Rosemary Bennett and Cynthia Wooten; one granddaughter, LaShauna Coley of Eastman; two grandsons, Carlton and Dylan of Eastman; one goddaughter, Sherry Lenora Smith of Eastman; one godson, Jordan Edwards; two aunts, Lillie Mims of Highland Falls and Maggie Wooten of Chauncey and two adopted brothers, deacon Bennie and Larry Harrell of Eastman.
Acting as honorary pallbearers were bishop Curtis Collins, Oliver Mann, Marvin Mann, Frankie Bennett, Edward Bennett, James Bennet and Matthew Channel.
Active pallbearers were Oliver Mann, Jr., pastor Gregory Mann, Jaron Thomas, Justice Burch, Nicholas Wright and Jabot Wooten.
Hamilton Burch Funeral Home of Eastman was in charge of the arrangements.
Heart of Georgia Nursing Home Retired Nurse
Lenora Wooten Bennett
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)