County to buy opiate antidote

By Taelor Rye
In response to the rise in opioid abuse throughout Georgia, the Dodge County Board of Commissioners put $1,000.00 toward providing first responders with Narcan, an opiate antidote, at its regular meeting on July 17, 2017.
The decision to spend money on this issue arose after Jeff Creech, of Dodge County Emergency Medical Services, discussed the prevalence and effects of Percocet-based drugs with the street names “yellow pill” and “grey death.” Creech noted that the grey death is particularly risky, as it is easily inhaled or absorbed through the skin, quickly entering the bloodstream of those who come in contact with it, therefore increasing the risk of an overdose.
“Grey death is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine,” Creech noted. He also noted that first responders have already been advised to double-glove their hands and to wear masks when searching individuals, houses and vehicles for drugs to minimize potential exposure to the drugs.
Due to the rise in these drugs, Creech asked that the board of commissioners supply first responders, such as sheriffs and firefighters, with $1,000.00 to go toward purchasing doses of Narcan for every first responder and parole officer. The ultimate goal is to have one, maybe two, extra doses in every first responder’s vehicle in case they come in contact with a drug such as grey death.
Creech stated that Narcan currently costs about $28.40 and that insurance company WoodmenLife has already put $1,000.00 toward these efforts, covering around 35 doses. The $1,000.00 from the county will supplement these funds.
When county commissioner Brian Watkins asked if the drugs in question were of particular significance in the area, Creech explained that, while there has only been one recent incident in Dodge County, there were 13 incidents in one weekend in Houston County.
Additionally, news outlets such as the Atlanta-based CNN and WSB-TV have called attention to the increase in the use of these drugs over the past few months.
Addressing concerns of public safety, Creech clarified that naloxone, the medication branded as Narcan, cannot be abused, so having it in first responder vehicles virtually poses no risk of theft and abuse.
