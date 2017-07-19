County to buy opiate antidote

Posted by
Admin
in Top Stories
Wednesday, July 19. 2017
Comments (0)
By Taelor Rye
In response to the rise in opioid abuse throughout Georgia, the Dodge County Board of Commissioners put $1,000.00 toward providing first responders with Narcan, an opiate antidote, at its regular meeting on July 17, 2017.

The decision to spend money on this issue arose after Jeff Creech, of Dodge County Emergency Medical Services, discussed the prevalence and effects of Percocet-based drugs with the street names “yellow pill” and “grey death.” Creech noted that the grey death is particularly risky, as it is easily inhaled or absorbed through the skin, quickly entering the bloodstream of those who come in contact with it, therefore increasing the risk of an overdose.

“Grey death is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine,” Creech noted. He also noted that first responders have already been advised to double-glove their hands and to wear masks when searching individuals, houses and vehicles for drugs to minimize potential exposure to the drugs.

Due to the rise in these drugs, Creech asked that the board of commissioners supply first responders, such as sheriffs and firefighters, with $1,000.00 to go toward purchasing doses of Narcan for every first responder and parole officer. The ultimate goal is to have one, maybe two, extra doses in every first responder’s vehicle in case they come in contact with a drug such as grey death.

Creech stated that Narcan currently costs about $28.40 and that insurance company WoodmenLife has already put $1,000.00 toward these efforts, covering around 35 doses. The $1,000.00 from the county will supplement these funds.

When county commissioner Brian Watkins asked if the drugs in question were of particular significance in the area, Creech explained that, while there has only been one recent incident in Dodge County, there were 13 incidents in one weekend in Houston County.

Additionally, news outlets such as the Atlanta-based CNN and WSB-TV have called attention to the increase in the use of these drugs over the past few months.

Addressing concerns of public safety, Creech clarified that naloxone, the medication branded as Narcan, cannot be abused, so having it in first responder vehicles virtually poses no risk of theft and abuse.

In fact, Georgia Code defines naloxone specifically as “an opioid antagonist developed to counter the effects of opiate overdose, specifically the life-threatening depression of the central nervous and respiratory systems.” Georgia Code also states that, according to the National Institutes of Health, the drug “lacks any psychoactive or addictive qualities… without any potential for abuse… [and] medical side-effects or other problematic unintended consequences associated with Naloxone have not been reported.”

Given the specifics of administration of the drug, the board’s motion included that the $1,000.00 go only to those who have been trained to administer the drug.

The board also approved to continue funding the Dodge County Farmer’s Market for the rest of the year after a presentation from Sharon Cobb-Flanagan.

According to Cobb-Flanagan, recent outings of the farmer’s market have seen an average of 15 vendors and a span of 129 to 315 consumers, given variations in factors such as weather, temperature and other activities happening.

In short, Cobb-Flanagan said, “I think the market’s doing really well.”

The board’s previous decision regarding funding was to support the farmer’s market through June of this year with $5,000.00. Cobb-Flanagan’s original request estimated that an additional $5,750.00 would be needed from July to December, but she stated that adjustments and new estimations predict a need for just $5,081.49.

Therefore, the commissioners approved continuing to fund the farmer’s market at this amount.

The board also appointed and approved Jessie Mincey to serve on the Dodge County Family and Children Services Board.

The board of commissioners’ next meeting is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. on Monday, August 7.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Dodge County News