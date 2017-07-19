Many blood sucking parasites

Admin
Wednesday, July 19. 2017
Ideological “firebrand” is the new buzzword to replace the overused “controversial.” Who can define such trigger words?
From TheoSpark.net:
“The word ‘politics’ is derived from the word ‘poly’ meaning ‘many,’ and the word  ‘ticks,’ meaning blood sucking parasites.’“
Author unknown
Theo puts the apostrophe and period outside the quotation marks, which is the custom in England. I took the liberty of changing it. To read his great column, you’d swear he was in the USA. He should be on television here. I know where to find some talented commentators others seem not to know about, or are deliberately ignoring. Ilana Mercer is another. Her writing is as good as it gets. I’d put her up against anyone from “Conservative Inc.” as the fine folks at VDare.com sarcastically call it.
Tim Duncan: basketball great from Wake Forest and the NBA. Tim Dunkin: talented writer for RenewAmerica.com. In the daytime, he’s a pharmaceutical chemist.
Speaking of pharmaceuticals, maybe sports halls of fame should have a special wing for pharmaceutically enhanced athletes. Imagine Babe Ruth on steroids.
Remember sleazy Demoleft Nevada Senator Harry Reid, now retired? In 2010 he lost the male vote to Republican female Sharron Angle (yes, two Rs) but women voters in Nevada just love sleazy Harry, giving him a 15 point margin and allowing him to coast to victory in his last election. Nevada women needed to have better information before voting. Many women will not vote for a conservative female.
“Freedom is coming to mean little more than the right to ask permission.”
Joseph Sobran  Sobran.com
The next Supreme Court opening could go to Andrew Napolitano. Lew Rockwell and Roger Stone both liked the idea of Andrew as Chief Justice in 2013.
Oprah W. claimed in 2013 that white Americans hated Obama because he’s black.

Those of us who support Herman Cain, Allen West, J.C. Watts, Tim Scott, Erik Rush, Will Grigg, Ben Carson, Lloyd Marcus, Ken Hamblin and other conservative black Americans have no problem with his race. It’s his socialistic views that we object to.
“Every election is a sort of advance auction sale of stolen goods.”
H.L. Mencken
“Hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars for a system that does not work.”
Congressman Fred Upton  (R-Michigan)
I’ll bet you’ve heard of Fred’s niece, supermodel Kate Upton.
Remember when Dr. Ben Carson hit the national scene? “After he spoke at the National Prayer Breakfast, including critical remarks about President Obama’s leadership, the famous Johns Hopkins neurosurgeon Benjamin Carson joined a long line of conservatives who have been audited by the IRS.”
SuppressedNews.com and 
AmericanThinker.com writer Janice Shaw Crouse
Say something bad about the O Man or contribute big money to his opponent and an audit is almost guaranteed.
Bumper sticker of the day: Don’t Blame Me – I Didn’t Vote.
Good websites – no need to capitalize: ROOTforAmerica.com, CanadaFreePress.com, LewRockwell.com, TheGatewayPundit.com, 1stock1.com, Politichicks.com, RightAlerts.com, Legion.org, YoungCons.com, Fool.com, EagleRising.com, TakiMag.com, BlazingCatFur.ca, ZeroHedge.com, JaneChastain.com, TruthFeed.com, LastResistance.com, ConservativeByte.com, DailyKenn.com, LayfieldReport.com, Newsbusted.org, HotAir.com, RonaldHart.com, TonyBarnhart.com, EverettBrothers.com, WND.com.
My e-mail address is marshallem40@comcast.net. Thanks for checking out The Right Side.
Marshall Miller
