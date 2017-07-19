Ideological “firebrand” is the new buzzword to replace the overused “controversial.” Who can define such trigger words?
From TheoSpark.net:
“The word ‘politics’ is derived from the word ‘poly’ meaning ‘many,’ and the word ‘ticks,’ meaning blood sucking parasites.’“
Author unknown
Theo puts the apostrophe and period outside the quotation marks, which is the custom in England. I took the liberty of changing it. To read his great column, you’d swear he was in the USA. He should be on television here. I know where to find some talented commentators others seem not to know about, or are deliberately ignoring. Ilana Mercer is another. Her writing is as good as it gets. I’d put her up against anyone from “Conservative Inc.” as the fine folks at VDare.com sarcastically call it.
Tim Duncan: basketball great from Wake Forest and the NBA. Tim Dunkin: talented writer for RenewAmerica.com. In the daytime, he’s a pharmaceutical chemist.
Speaking of pharmaceuticals, maybe sports halls of fame should have a special wing for pharmaceutically enhanced athletes. Imagine Babe Ruth on steroids.
Remember sleazy Demoleft Nevada Senator Harry Reid, now retired? In 2010 he lost the male vote to Republican female Sharron Angle (yes, two Rs) but women voters in Nevada just love sleazy Harry, giving him a 15 point margin and allowing him to coast to victory in his last election. Nevada women needed to have better information before voting. Many women will not vote for a conservative female.
“Freedom is coming to mean little more than the right to ask permission.”
Joseph Sobran Sobran.com
The next Supreme Court opening could go to Andrew Napolitano. Lew Rockwell and Roger Stone both liked the idea of Andrew as Chief Justice in 2013.
Oprah W. claimed in 2013 that white Americans hated Obama because he’s black.
Many blood sucking parasites
