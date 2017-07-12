The South Georgia Sox 14 and Under baseball team were runners up in the Peach State Diamond Winnersville Classic tournament held in Valdosta on Saturday, July 8, 2017. Pictured above (l-r) are back row, coach Mike Durden, Willie Harris, Ricky White, Tyler Cheek, Peyton Smith, Seth Cossett, Kade Harpe, Coach Joey Marchant, Brendan O’Conner and Noah Cummings; front row, Griffin Durden, Davis Marchant, Trey Thomas, Garrett Durden, Luke Renfroe and Roper Weathersbee.
Team places second
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)