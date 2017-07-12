Brittany Renea Brown, age 28, of Eastman, died Friday, June 30, 2017 at her residence.
Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 6, 2017 in Southerland Funeral Chapel, with Reverend Terry Hedden officiating. Interment followed in Browndale Cemetery in Hawkinsville.
Ms. Brown was born in Cleveland, Tennessee and of the Baptist faith. She was a college student who enjoyed reading, computers, and drawing and was a loving mother to her children. Brittany was preceded in death by both of her grandfathers, Perry R. Brown, Sr. and Ralph B. Roland.
Survivors include two daughters, Gia Swint and Jurni Swint, both of Eastman; mother, Ramona McDaniel (Chip McCranie) of Eastman; father, Perry “Robbie” Brown, Jr. (Suzanne McPherson) of Cleveland, Tennessee; three sisters, Ashley Plyler (Christian “P-Pie”), Kayla Brown, both of Eastman and Alexa Brown of Cleveland, Tennessee; one step brother, Raymond McPherson of Cleveland, Tennessee; maternal grandmother, Joyce Dobbs of Eastman and paternal grandmother, Jewel Brown of Eastman.
Stokes-Southerland Funeral Home of Eastman was in charge of arrangements.
