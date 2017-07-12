Kimberly Hamilton Smith, age 57, of Milan, died Thursday, July 6, 2017 in Milan.
Funeral services were held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 9, 2017, at Milan Baptist Church, with Reverend Aubrey Corbitt officiating, with interment in Milan City Cemetery.
Ms. Smith was born in McRae, a member of Milan Baptist Church, a veteran of the U.S. Navy and a special education teacher at South Dodge Elementary for over 18 years. She was a 1978 graduate of Dodge County High School, received her Bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina Greensboro and her Masters of Education from Southwestern College. Mrs. Smith was a loving daughter and mother, who enjoyed her time at her cabin on the river, spending time with her family and friends and was an avid fisherman. She was preceded in death by her father, Jimmy B. Hamilton.
Survivors include one daughter, Dr. Marli Smith Howell (Danny) of Eastman; one son, Coy Hamilton Smith of Milan; mother, Susan Carpenter Hamilton of Milan; one brother, David Hamilton (Nicole) of Brunswick; one niece, Mattie Hamilton of Perry; one aunt, Seaby Jones of Milan and former husband, Jeffrey Smith of Warner Robins.
Serving as honorary pallbearers were Frosty Boone, Leigh Nix, Ann Lann, Brenda Padgett, Terri Lafavor, Johnnie Rewis and Kathy Peterson. Active pallbearers were Lee Scott, Joey Nix, Tommy Cravey, Jeffrey Smith, Billy Gore and Mark Padgett. Dorcus Christian was the pianist for the funeral service.
Stokes-Southerland Funeral Home of Eastman was in charge of arrangements.
