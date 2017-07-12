Bradley Welman “Brad” Bowen, age 44, of Rhine, died Saturday, July 8, 2017 in Telfair County.
Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11, 2017 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, with Reverend Gary Ryals and Reverend Scott McDuffie officiating. Interment followed in Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Bowen was born in Telfair County, a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church and a 1991 graduate of Dodge County High School. He was a lifelong farmer and avid outdoorsman who enjoyed working, hunting and fishing. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Jackson “Jack” Bowen.
Survivors include his wife, Angelia Black Bowen of Rhine; one son, Trey Bowen (Savannah) of Rhine; mother, Linda Walker Bowen of Rhine; one sister, Marci B. Hunter (Stuart) of Rhine; one brother, Wade Bowen (Leanne) of Rhine; mothers-in-law and fathers-in-law, Bryleen and Buddy Davidson of Cadwell and Bill and Gingee Black of Canton; two nephews, Andy Clements and Cole Clements, both of Rhine and two nieces, Kali Clark (Kyle) of Columbus and Anna Hunter of Rhine.
Serving as pallbearers were Tom Boone, Wrighty Harrell, Tony Yancey, Waymon Jones, Rhett Walker, Sambo Boone and Terry Yancey. Sheryl Bearden and Scott McDuffie were the musicians for the funeral service.
Stokes-Southerland Funeral Home of Eastman was in charge of arrangements.
