Eugene Harry “Gene” Rogers, Jr., age 78, of Eastman, died Tuesday, July 11, 2017 at Bryant Health Center in Cochran.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 13, 2017 in Cottondale Baptist Church, with Reverend Daniel Cook officiating, with interment in Woodlawn Cemetery.
Mr. Rogers was born in Savannah and raised in Jessup before moving to Eastman to work in radio at WUFF for over 40 years, where he became manager and operator. He was an avid musician who enjoyed playing guitar and piano. Mr. Rogers was a loving husband, father and grandfather and a dedicated member of Cottondale Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Veatrice Carson Rogers and Eugene Harry Rogers, Sr.
Survivors include is wife, Cherry Coleman Rogers of Eastman; one daughter, Gena Rogers Wiggins (Jay) of Macon; two sons, Steve Rogers (Marlene) of Bonaire and Kerry Rogers of Eastman; six grandchildren, Bailey Rogers, Madison Wiggins, Macy Rogers, Dane Wiggins, Cade Rogers and Shane Rogers; one sister, Mary Ann Scarborough (Kenny) and one brother-in-law, Sandy Coleman (Martha Rae).
The family may be contacted at the Rogers residence, 37 Progress Street, Eastman, and will receive friends in Southerland Funeral Chapel from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12, 2017.
Stokes-Southerland Funeral Home of Eastman has charge of arrangements.
Retired WUFF Radio Manager and Operator
Eugene Harry “Gene” Rogers, Jr.
