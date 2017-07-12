Police, deputies make arrests

The Eastman Police Department reported the following arrests made from June 3, 2017 through July 9, 2017.

Brandon McClendon, age 34, of Albany, was arrested for simple battery.

Howard William, age 54, of Eastman, was arrested for speeding and driving while license suspended and/or revoked.

Brittany Jackson, age 25, of Eastman, was arrested for a failure to pay bench warrant.

Patrick Harrell, age 28, of Eastman, was arrested for disorderly conduct and cruelty to children in the third degree.

Jason Jackson, age 27, of Eastman, was arrested for driving while license suspended and/or revoked, no tag and a noise violation (loud music from vehicle).

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests through June 19, 2017 through July 11, 2017.

Tonya Lee Batts, age 39, of Eastman, was arrested for a bench warrant.

Timothy Beard, age 43, of Eastman, was arrested for a probation violation.

Allison Nicole Boone, age 27, of Eastman, was arrested for a probation violation.

Justin Lamar Chambers, age 24, of Chadsworth, was arrested for purchase and/or possession and/or manufacture and/or distribution or sale of marijuana and giving inmates liquor, drugs, weapons, etc. without the consent of the warden.

Keith Curtis, age 27, of Milan was arrested for violation of probation.

Jason Wayne Dennis, age 39, of Eastman, was arrested for receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first and probation violation.
Stewart Giddens, age 35, of Eastman, was arrested for a violation of probation.


Marquist Rashaud Gilbert, age 21, of Eastman was arrested for a parole violation.

Jason Phillip Greer, age 30, of Chester, was arrested for purchase and/or possession and/or manufacture and/or distribution or sale of marijuana and giving inmates liquor, drugs, weapons, etc. without the consent of the warden.

Charsie Lynn Grimsley, age 25, of Milan, was arrested for probation violation.

David Ronald Harrell, age 36, of Eastman, was arrested for probation violation.

James Robert Hawkins, age 26, of Eastman, was arrested for probation violation.

John Eric Hinson, age 35, of Cochran, was arrested for probation violation.

Oscar Lawrence Long, age 33 of Cochran, was arrested for probation violation.

Ralph William Long, age 35, of Eastman, was arrested illegal possession of controlled substance.

Brandon Lunsford, age 21, of Eastman, was arrested for burglary, first degree (felony), theft by taking (felony), theft by receiving stolen property (misdemeanor), burglary, second degree (felony) and theft by taking (misdemeanor).

Thessalonians McRae, age 51, of Milan, was arrested for theft by taking (misdemeanor) and criminal trespass.

Sean Monk, age 31, of Eastman, was arrested for probation violation.

Davey Lane Muncher, age 27, of Eastman, was arrested for DUI, driving under the influence of alcohol.

Derric Lyndon Muncher, age 26, of Eastman, was arrested for probation violation.

Timothy Alan Phelps, age 35, of Cochran, was arrested for probation violation.

Tom Rouse, age 43, of Eastman, was arrested for driving on a suspended license.

Edwin G. Williams, age 51, of Eastman, was arrested for possession of Schedule IV drugs with intent, possession of cocaine and crossing guard lines with contraband.

Kyle Samuel Youngblood, age 31, of Eastman, was arrested for theft by receiving stolen property (felony) and probation violation.
