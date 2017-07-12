Home Depot co-founder Ken Langone says Donald Trump could go down as one of the greatest presidents. He has been “defying expectations” also. “This guy has got guts, and he’s got great people around him.”
DailyKenn.com says the Fox Business Network’s suspension of black conservative financial commentator Charles Payne could be another political “lynching” of a popular conservative by the media left. Stay tuned. I always enjoyed watching Charles Payne and his show. DailyKenn.com is a fine website.
John Podesta, former Hillary Clinton campaign manager, called Donald Trump a “whack job,” a plus for Mr. Trump. Lead on, Donald!
“Hillary bemoans big money, gobbles it up.”
LifeZette.com
As of October 15, 2016, Donald Trump had hauled in a record-breaking $360 million in unsolicited donations from 2.6 million donors, around $138.50 per donor, showing broad-based support from small donors all over the USA. Trump was self-funding his campaign but didn’t turn down any voluntary financing.
How about Double W for the next Democrat presidential ticket in 2020: Mad Maxine Waters and Elizabeth “Pocahontas” Warren for veep and president (in either order). Double W: an unbeatable Demoleft ticket! The left would market these losers as “thoughtful moderates.”
Name of the week: Matt Dillon, mayor of Chama, New Mexico. I’ve been to Chama several times, a great trip each time. The Cumbres & Toltec narrow gauge railroad is located there, highly recommended. Check it out at CumbresToltec.com. We’re thinking about riding it again this summer or fall. The scenery is spectacular along the 64 mile route between Chama and Antonito, Colorado, hugging the Colorado - New Mexico border. It is colorful the last week in September, very good any time. In 64 miles the tracks cross the state border 11 times. Each one is marked with small signs reading entering Colorado, entering New Mexico. There are some neat ghost towns out that way: Ghosttowns.com. I’ve been to many western ghost towns in the U.S. and Canada, but not many since Eastern Airlines shut down.
“I thank you in advance for the great round of applause I’m about to get.”
blues legend Bo Diddley
Defying expectations
