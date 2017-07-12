Letter to the editor

Dear editor:
As we look at the behavior of many Americans, they are behaving as if God doesn’t exist or that he is dead.
This action is strongly expressed, as this nation keeps practicing separation of church and state. Americans need to remember that separation of church and state does not mean separation of religious values from the lives of public servants. It was president Dwight D. Eisenhower who said, “No nation can continue successfully without God and the Bible.”
It is error alone, which needs the support of government. Truth can stand alone, and for Americans, any man, who fears no truth has nothing to fear from lies. When a man assumes a public trust, he should consider himself public property. It is so unpleasant to see how our younger generation is being brain washed and that there is no God.
God is being assassinated through the media, some aspect of our education system and those that preach that there is no God through atheism. Americans are saying they believe in God , but its another thing to behave or live like they believe. In spite of how millions are acting, God is not dead. America has become a nation that doesn’t seem to take God’s word seriously.
It is a fool who says that there is no God. Any man who does not fear God is living dangerously. As long as this nation keeps practicing separation of church and state, she is headed for destruction. America, at one time, cherished a devotion service in its schools, as well as the ten commandments in its courthouses. Are we going to remove “In God We Trust” from our currency?
Our two governing parties are so full of jealousy, they don’t realize they are one step from hate. We are treating God like he is a butler that we want to call on when we are in trouble or need. Hollywood refers to God as someone up there watching over me. He is not someone, but the God of Heaven and earth who created the universe and everything within. We were bought with a price, when Jesus Christ went to the cross for our sins.
We like to hear about the love of God, but do not want the discipline. It is sad that so many Americans don’t know and believe that there will come a day when night will never come again. Every knee will bow and confess that Jesus Christ is Lord. If we who serve free men today are to differ from the tyrants of this age, we must balance the power in our hand with God in our heart. Lord Bless
Johnny L. Blacke, MSG (R)
Letter to the editor
