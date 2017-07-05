The Dodge County 8 and Under All-Star Boys Team finished in second place, defeating Metter on Tuesday night, to advance to the class C state tournament. They will begin the state tournament on July 11, 2017, in Berrien County. Pictured above (l-r) are front row, Cullen Hardy, Tucker Sheffield and Reece Jones; back row, Trace Graham, Justin Nurse, Brandon Whtie, Ryan Justice, Kain Mincey, Hayden Garcia, Cale Johnson, Delton Conley and Riley Spires; coaches, Jessie Mincey, Dylan Hardy and Cody Sheffield. (not pictured, coach Michael Johnson).
Advance to State
