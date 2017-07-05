The Dodge County 8 and Under All-Star Boys Team finished in second place, defeating Metter on Tuesday night, to advance to the class C state tournament. They will begin the state tournament on July 11, 2017, in Berrien County. Pictured above (l-r) are front row, Cullen Hardy, Tucker Sheffield and Reece Jones; back row, Trace Graham, Justin Nurse, Brandon Whtie, Ryan Justice, Kain Mincey, Hayden Garcia, Cale Johnson, Delton Conley and Riley Spires; coaches, Jessie Mincey, Dylan Hardy and Cody Sheffield. (not pictured, coach Michael Johnson).

Advance to State

Posted by
Admin
in Sports
Wednesday, July 5. 2017
Comments (0)
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Dodge County News