MNATIONS
gpn 04
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 9-16-1, Et Seq, any party claiming an interest in the following property is hereby notified that on JUNE 1, 2017, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in Dodge County, Georgia:
2009 INFINITY G37,
VIN# JNKCV61E39M305105; TWO THOUSAND FORTY TWO DOLLARS ($2,042.00) IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY.
You are further notified that you may file a claim within (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 9-16-1, Et Seq, to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested.
This 13th day of JUNE, 2017.
CHRISTOPHER C. GORDON
Assistant District Attorney
Oconee Judicial Circuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 Anson Avenue, Room 200
Eastman, GA 31023
Seizing Agency:
JORDAN PEAVY
Oconee Drug Task Force
327 Pearl Bates Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
gpn 04
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 9-16-1, Et Seq, any party claiming an interest in the following property is hereby notified that on JUNE 1, 2017, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in Dodge County, Georgia:
SEVEN HUNDRED SIXTY DOLLARS ($760.00) IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY.
You are further notified that you may file a claim within (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 9-16-1, Et Seq, to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested.
This 13th day of JUNE, 2017.
CHRISTOPHER C. GORDON
Assistant District Attorney
Oconee Judicial Circuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 Anson Avenue, Room 200
Eastman, GA 31023
Seizing Agency:
JORDAN PEAVY
Oconee Drug Task Force
327 Pearl Bates Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
gpn 04
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
CIVIL ACTION NO. 17V-8095
Parcel 121
DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION
v.
CERTAIN EASEMENT RIGHTS; AND HEIRS OF SID SCARBOROUGH; JOHN J. THOMPSON; AND DODGE COUNTY TAX COMMISSISONER, INDIVIDUALLY
SUMMONS
TO: HEIRS OF SID SCARBOROUGH
You are hereby notified that the above-styled condemnation action was filed against you in said court on March 21, 2017, and that by reason of an Order for service of summons by publication entered by the court on May 30, 2017, you are hereby commanded and required to file with the clerk of said court and serve upon WILLIAM C. HARRIS, Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is HARRIS & JAMES, LLP, 3573 Vineville Avenue, P.O. Box 4866, Macon, Georgia 31208, an answer to the complaint within sixty (60) days of the date of the order for service by publication.
Witness the Honorable H. Frederick Mullis, Jr., judge of said court.
This the 8th day of June, 2017.
Rhett Walker
Clerk of Superior Court
Dodge County, Georgia
gpn 04
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 9-16-1, Et Seq, any party claiming an interest in the following property is hereby notified that on May 25, 2017, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in Dodge County, Georgia:
STIHL CHAIN SAW, HUSQVARNA CHAIN SAW, NO. 20653300427; POULAN PRO CHAIN SAW IN CASE, NO. 17031N501017-1; DEWALT CHOP SAW, NO. 43188; 1977 SS250 HARLEY DAVIDSON MOTORCYCLE, NO. 6D1078H8; KIKKER 250 ROLLING CHASSIS WITH BRAGS AND STRATON MOTOR; SHOVEL HEAD HARLEY DAVIDSON MOTOR; HARLEY DAVIDSON TRANSMISSION; 1994 TOYOTA TRUCK, VIN# 4TARN01PXRZ224966; 1997 NISSAN KING CAB TRUCK, VIN# 1N6SD16SXVC311353, TAG# PZP2737 AND A HONDA ACCORD, VIN# 1HGCD7266RA038496, TAG# RCD9799.
You are further notified that you may file a claim within (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 9-16-1, Et Seq, to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested.
This 7th day of JUNE, 2017.
CHRISTOPHER C. GORDON
Assistant District Attorney
Oconee Judicial Circuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 Anson Avenue, Room 200
Eastman, GA 31023
Seizing Agency:
TONY RIDDLE
Oconee Drug Task Force
327 Pearl Bates Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
1007
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
gpn 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF NOREEN MORRIS
All creditors of the Estate of NOREEN MORRIS are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 21st day of June, 2017.
MARILYN MULLIS,
Executor of the
Estate of NOREEN MORRIS,
Deceased
MARILYN MULLIS
88 Donald Lane
Eastman, Georgia 31023
gpn 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF TERESA CAROLYN LIGGIN
All creditors of the Estate of TERESA CAROLYN LIGGIN are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 21st day of June, 2017.
GEORGE W. LIGGIN, JR.,
Administrator With The Will
Annexed of the
Estate of TERESA CAROLYN
LIGGIN, Deceased
GEORGE W. LIGGIN, JR.
P. O. Box 664
Eastman, Georgia 31023
gpn 07
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All of the creditors of the Estate of DAVID DURHAM, late of Dodge County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned, the Personal Representative of the Estate of the said deceased, according to law. All persons indebted to the Estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This 19th day of June, 2017.
ALBERT LEE DURHAM
713 AF Graham Drive
Apt. 11B
Eastman, GA 31023
gpn 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
RE: ESTATE OF MARJORIE FISHER BABB, DECEASED
All creditors of the Estate of MARJORIE F. BABB, deceased, late of Dodge County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to Executor.
This 6th day of June, 2017.
ANN BABB BLOODWORTH,
Executor
29 Falcon Lane
Eastman, GA 31023
gpn 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of WEEDY HARRELL THOMAS, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
This 30th day of June 2017.
GAIL T. EVANS
596 Pennylake Lane
Stone Mountain, GA 30087
KELVIN L. THOMAS
4941 Gold Mill Road
Ellenwood, GA 30294
c/o:
RITA J. LLOP
Attorney at Law
Rita J. Llop, P. C.
5007 9th Avenue, N.E.
Eastman, Georgia 31023
gpn 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF DONALD WAYNE LEATHERBURY
All creditors of the Estate of DONALD WAYNE LEATHERBURY, late of Dodge County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
THIS 22nd Day of June 2017.
EXECUTOR:
DONA BROST
1884 Point River Dr.
Duluth, GA 30097
ATTORNEY:
SILAS M. HARRINGTON JR.
Smith and Harrington
P.O. Box 130
Eastman GA 31023
1011
FORECLOSURES
gpn 18
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
UNDER AND BY VIRTUE of the power of sale contained in that certain indenture (the “Security Deed”) dated December 19, 2008, executed and delivered by ANGIE CANNINGTON (“Grantor”) to BANK OF EASTMAN, and recorded on December 23, 2008, in Deed Book 623, at page 32, Dodge County, Georgia records, conveying the after-described property, through the open end provisions therein, to secure that certain promissory note (as amended, the “Note”) from EARNEST GLENN CANNINGTON and ANGELA DEE CANNINGTON to BANK OF EASTMAN dated September 12, 2014, in the original principal amount of Ten Thousand Eight Hundred and Sixty-Four Dollars and Ninety-Five Cents ($10,864.95), as amended by that certain Debt Modification Agreement dated September 29, 2016; BANK OF EASTMAN, being the current owner and holder of the Note, with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be a sale at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Dodge County, Georgia during the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday of August, 2017, of the following described property (the “Property”):
TRACT I: ALL THAT TRACT OR
PARCEL OF LAND SITUATE LYING AND BEING IN THE CITY OF RHINE AND BEING A PART OF LAND LOT NO. 263 IN THE 14TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: TO FIND THE POINT AND PLACE OF BEGINNING, BEGIN AT THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF THE CENTER LINE OF WILL REAVES ROAD, KNOWN ALSO AS COUNTY ROAD #53, WITH THE CENTER LINE OF JACKSONVILLE STREET OF THE CITY OF RHINE, AND FROM SAID POINT RUN ALONG THE CENTER LINE OF WILL REAVES ROAD IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH 47 DEGREES 54 MINUTES 07 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 765.83 FEET AND IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH 45 DEGREES 19 MINUTES 18 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 244.92 FEET; THENCE RUN IN A DIRECTION OF NORTH 35 DEGREES 56 MINUTES 58 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 15.00 FEET TO AN IRON PIN LOCATE ON THE NORTHWEST RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF WILL REAVES ROAD, THIS IS THE POINT AND PLACE OF BEGINNING; AND FROM SAID POINT AND PLACE OF BEGINNING THUS ESTABLISHED RUN ALONG SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH 43 DEGREES 14 MINUTES 19 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 201.27 FEET AND IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH 46 DEGREES 36 MINUTES 27 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 55.96 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN IN A DIRECTION OF NORTH 38 DEGREES 28 MINUTES 41 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 41.68 FEET TO A FENCE POST; THENCE RUN IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH 50 DEGREES 27 MINUTES 25 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 40.14 FEET TO A FENCE POST; THENCE RUN IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH 39 DEGREES 58 MINUTES 15 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 41.64 FEET TO AN IRON PIN ON THE NORTHWEST RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF WILL REAVES ROAD; THENCE RUNNING ALONG SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH 51 DEGREES 41 MINUTES 19 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 324.35 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN IN A DIRECTION OF NORTH 36 DEGREES 55 MINUTES 43 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 386.85 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN IN A DIRECTION OF NORTH 43 DEGREES 43 MINUTES 37 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 633.11 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH 35 DEGREES 56 MINUTES 58 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 438.47 FEET TO THE POINT AND PLACE OF BEGINNING CONTAINING 6.00 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING THE SAME LANDS SHOWN ON A PLAT OF A SURVEY MADE BY WILLIAM P. JOHNSON, SURVEYOR, WHICH PLAT IS RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 27, PAGE 55, SAID PLAT TOGETHER WITH THE RECORD THEREOF BEING BY REFERENCE INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF.
TRACT II: ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT NO. 263, 14TH LAND DISTRICT IN THE CITY OF RHINE, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONSISTING OF 4.16 ACRES AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED ON THAT PLAT OF SURVEY PREPARED BY RONNY BARRON, GEORGIA REGISTERED LAND SURVEYOR NO. 2532, DATED AUGUST 16, 1997, RECORDED AT PLAT BOOK 28, PAGE 285, DODGE COUNTY RECORDS, SAID PLAT BEING INCORPORATED HEREIN BY REFERENCE AS IF FULLY SET FORTH.
THIS PARCEL IS SUBJECT TO ALL EASEMENTS AND RIGHTS-OF-WAY OF RECORD FOR PUBLIC ROADS AND UTILITIES NOW IN USE, AND ANY OTHER MATTER AS IDENTIFIED ON SAID PLAT.
The indebtedness secured by the Se-
curity Deed has been and is hereby declared due and payable by reason of default for, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and the Security Deed. The indebtedness remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying said debt and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including but not limited to attorneys’ fees (the statutory notice of intent to collect attorneys’ fees having been served).
The Property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes that are a lien, but not yet due and payable); any matters that might be disclosed by an accurate survey and/or inspection of the Property; any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, and covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed. Additionally, this sale will be conducted subject to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and subject to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed.
Notice to the debtor as required by O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2 has been given. Please note that BANK OF EASTMAN, located at the business address of 100 E. Greene St., Milledgeville, GA 31061 is the entity that has the full authority to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the loan documents. Bank of Eastman can be contacted through the following representative, DOROTEYA N. WOZNIAK, ESQ., JAMES-BATES-BRANNAN-GROOVER-LLP, 3399 Peachtree Road, N.E., Suite 1700, Atlanta, Georgia, 30326, Tel: 404-997-6020.
To the best knowledge and belief of BANK OF EASTMAN, the Property is in the possession of ANGIE CANNINGTON.
BANK OF EASTMAN,
as Attorney-in-Fact for
ANGIE CANNINGTON
DOROTEYA N. WOZNIAK, ESQ.
JAMES-BATES-BRANNAN-
GROOVER-LLP
3399 Peachtree Road N.E.
Suite 1700, Buckhead Tower
Atlanta, Georgia 30326
404-997-6020
THIS LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
gpn 11
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
Under and by virtue of the power of sale (the “Power of Sale”) contained in that certain Deed to Secure Debt (the “Security Deed”) given by DEREK PARKERSON AND VIRGINIA PARKERSON to BANK OF EASTMAN dated April 18, 2008, recorded in Deed Book 604, Page 270, Clerk’s Office, Dodge Superior Court, conveying the after-described property, through the open-end provisions therein, to secure that certain Promissory Note (the “Note”) from DEREK PARKERSON AND VIRGINIA PARKERSON to BANK OF EASTMAN dated April 30, 2011 in the original principal amount of Fifty Three Thousand One Hundred Fifty-Two and 52/100 Dollars ($53,152.52) with interest thereon as set forth therein, BANK OF EASTMAN being the current holder thereof, there will be a sale at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of DODGE County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday of August, 2017, the following described property (the “Property”):
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE CITY OF EASTMAN, COUNTY OF DODGE, STATE OF GEORGIA, CONSISTING OF 0.48 ACRE, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED ACCORDING TO A PLAT OF SURVEY PREPARED BY GRADY BONEY, GEORGIA REGISTERED LAND SURVEYOR NO. 2460, DATED JANUARY 24, 2007, AND RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK
OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 36, PAGE 38, SAID PLAT AND THE RECORDING THEREOF BEING INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF BY REFERENCE FOR DESCRIPTIVE AND ALL OTHER LEGAL PURPOSES.
The debts secured by said Security Deed have been and are hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying same and, additionally, all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including without limitation attorney fees (the statutory notice of intent to collect attorney fees having been served).
Said Property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes that are a lien, but not yet due and payable); matters that may be disclosed by an accurate survey and/or inspection of the property; assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants; and matters of record superior to the Security Deed.
Additionally, this sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loans with the holder of the Security Deed.
Notice to the debtor as required by O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2 has been given. Please note that BANK OF EASTMAN, located at the business address of 130 Oak Street, Eastman, Georgia 31023, is the entity that has the full authority to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the loan documents. BANK OF EASTMAN can be contacted through the following representative: ROSS S. SCHELL, ESQ., JAMES-BATES-BRANNAN-GROOVER-LLP, 231 Riverside Drive, Macon, Georgia, 31201; Tel: 478-742-4280.
BANK OF EASTMAN
as Attorney-in-Fact for
DEREK PARKERSON AND
VIRGINIA PARKERSON
ROSS S. SCHELL, ESQ.
JAMES-BATES-BRANNAN-
GROOVER-LLP
231 Riverside Drive
P.O. Box 4283
Macon, Georgia 31208-4283
THIS LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
gpn 11
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
Under and by virtue of the power of sale (the “Power of Sale”) contained in that certain Deed to Secure Debt (the “Security Deed”) given by DEREK PARKERSON AND VIRGINIA PARKERSON to BANK OF EASTMAN dated April 9, 2010, recorded in Deed Book 653, Page 279, Clerk’s Office, Dodge Superior Court, conveying the after-described property, through the open-end provisions therein, to secure that certain Promissory Note (the “Note”) from DEREK F. PARKERSON AND VIRGINIA M. PARKERSON to BANK OF EASTMAN dated April 4, 2013 in the original principal amount of Seventeen Thousand Nine Hundred Twenty-Six and 11/100 Dollars ($17,926.11) with interest thereon as set forth therein, BANK OF EASTMAN being the current holder thereof, there will be a sale at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of DODGE County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday of August, 2017, the following described property (the “Property”):
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT NUMBER 283 IN THE 16TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONSISTING OF 8.64 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AND SHOWN AS
Updated: Legals 07-05-17
Wednesday, July 5. 2017
Updated: 3 days ago
TRACT 2 ON THAT CERTAIN PLAT OF SURVEY DATED MARCH 23, 2010, MADE FOR BANK OF EASTMAN BY GRADY BONEY, GEORGIA REGISTERED LAND SURVEYOR, AND FOUND RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 37, PAGE 240, IN THE DEED RECORDS OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA; SAID PLAT BEING INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF BY REFERENCE THERETO.
The debts secured by said Security Deed have been and are hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying same and, additionally, all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including without limitation attorney fees (the statutory notice of intent to collect attorney fees having been served).
Said Property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes that are a lien, but not yet due and payable); matters that may be disclosed by an accurate survey and/or inspection of the property; assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants; and matters of record superior to the Security Deed.
Additionally, this sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loans with the holder of the Security Deed.
Notice to the debtor as required by O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2 has been given. Please note that BANK OF EASTMAN, located at the business address of 130 Oak Street, Eastman, Georgia 31023, is the entity that has the full authority to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the loan documents.
BANK OF EASTMAN can be contacted through the following representative: ROSS S. SCHELL, ESQ., JAMES-BATES-BRANNAN-GROOVER-LLP, 231 Riverside Drive, Macon, Georgia, 31201; Tel: 478-742-4280.
BANK OF EASTMAN
as Attorney-in-Fact for
DEREK PARKERSON AND
VIRGINIA PARKERSON
ROSS S. SCHELL,, ESQ.
JAMES-BATES-BRANNAN-
GROOVER-LLP
231 Riverside Drive
P.O. Box 4283
Macon, Georgia 31208-4283
THIS LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
gpn 11
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
Under and by virtue of the power of sale (the “Power of Sale”) contained in that certain Deed to Secure Debt (the “Security Deed”) given by DEREK PARKERSON AND VIRGINIA PARKERSON to BANK OF EASTMAN dated April 21, 2010, recorded in Deed Book 654, Page 245, Clerk’s Office, Dodge Superior Court, conveying the after-described property, through the open-end provisions therein, to secure that certain Promissory Note (the “Note”) from DEREK F. PARKERSON AND VIRGINIA M. PARKERSON to BANK OF EASTMAN dated June 5, 2012 in the original principal amount of Sixty-One Thousand Five Hundred Sixty-Eight and 01/100 Dollars ($61,568.01) with interest thereon as set forth therein, Bank of Eastman being the current holder thereof, there will be a sale at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of DODGE County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tues
day of August, 2017, the following described property (the “Property”):
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATE, LYING AND BEING IN THE CITY OF EASTMAN, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN LOCATED AT THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF THE SOUTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF 14TH AVENUE WITH THE SOUTHWEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF WEST MAIN STREET AND FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING RUN ALONG THE SOUTHWEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF WEST MAIN STREET IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH 50 DEGREES 26 MINUTES 43 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 164 FEET TO AN IRON PIN LOCATED AT LANDS NOW OR FORMERLY OF GRAHAM; THENCE RUNNING ALONG SAID GRAHAM LANDS IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH 46 DEGREES 19 MINUTES 50 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 154.89 FEET TO AN IRON PIN AT
LANDS NOW OR FORMERLY OF JONES; THENCE RUNNING ALONG SAID JONES LANDS IN A DIRECTION OF NORTH 44 DEGREES 01 MINUTE 02 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 172.74 FEET TO THE SOUTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF 14TH AVENUE; THENCE RUNNING ALONG THE SOUTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF 14TH AVENUE IN A DIRECTION OF NORTH 50 DEGREES 28 MINUTES 10 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 136.95 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, AND BEING THE SAME PROPERTY SHOWN ON THE PLAT OF SURVEY MADE BY OLIN J. MCLEOD, SURVEYOR, WHICH PLAT IS FOUND RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 20 AT PAGE 62 IN THE DEED RECORDS OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA; SAID PLAT, TOGETHER WITH THE RECORD THEREOF, BEING INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF BY REFERENCE THERETO.
The debts secured by said Security Deed have been and are hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying same and, additionally, all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including without limitation attorney fees (the statutory notice of intent to collect attorney fees having been served).
Said Property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes that are a lien, but not yet due and payable); matters that may be disclosed by an accurate survey and/or inspection of the property; assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants; and matters of record superior to the Security Deed.
Additionally, this sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loans with the holder of the Security Deed.
Notice to the debtor as required by O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2 has been given. Please note that BANK OF EASTMAN, located at the business address of 130 Oak Street, Eastman, Georgia 31023, is the entity that has the full authority to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the loan documents. Bank
of Eastman can be contacted through the following representative: ROSS S. SCHELL,, ESQ., JAMES-BATES-BRANNAN-GROOVER-LLP, 231 Riverside Drive, Macon, Georgia, 31201; Tel: 478-742-4280.
BANK OF EASTMAN
as Attorney-in-Fact for
DEREK PARKERSON AND
VIRGINIA PARKERSON
ROSS S. SCHELL,, ESQ.
JAMES-BATES-BRANNAN-GROOVER-LLP
231 Riverside Drive
P.O. Box 4283
Macon, Georgia 31208-4283
THIS LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
1014
MISCELLANEOUS LEGALS
gpn 14
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
Civil Action File Number: 17V-8147
PARKERSON CHURCH RESERVE, LLC,
Plaintiff
vs.
E. O. MEADOWS, RESPECTIVE HEIRS, DEVISEES, PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES AND SUCCESSORS IN TITLE,
Defendant
NOTICE OF SUMMONS
TO: E. O. MEADOWS, RESPECTIVE HEIRS, DEVISEES, PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES AND SUCCESSORS IN TITLE, Defendant(s) named above:
You are hereby notified that the above styled action seeking DECLARATORY RELIEF AND DAMAGES was filed against you in the Superior Court Dodge County, Georgia on the 6th day of June, 2017 and that by reason of ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION entered by the Court on aforementioned date, you are hereby commanded and required to file with the Clerk of Superior Court of Dodge County, Georgia and serve upon L. PERRY AVERY, JR., Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is Post Office Box 1446; Dublin, Georgia 31040, an Answer to the complaint within (60) days of the date of this ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION.
WITNESS, the Honorable C. Michael Johnson, Judge of the Superior Court of Dodge County, Georgia.
This the 20th day of June, 2017.
RHETT WALKER
Clerk/Deputy Clerk
Superior Court of Dodge County, Georgia
1018
PROBATE NOTICES
gpn 18
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF JEFFERY CLYDE ROBERTSON, DECEASED
ESTATE NO:
NOTICE
The Petition of NANCY M. ROBERTSON, for an Order Declaring No Administration is Necessary in the above-referenced Estate having been duly filed,
TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
This is to notify you to file objection, if there is any, to the Petition, in this Court on or before, August 4, 2017.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL MCCRANIE
Judge of the Dodge County
Probate Court
Probate Court of Dodge County
Post Office Box 514
5401 Anson Avenue #100
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-3775
gpn 18
IN THE PROBATE NOTICE OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
RE: ESTATE OF JAMES ALBERT ALLEN, DECEASED.
ESTATE NO: P-16-9028
NOTICE
Petition of MYRNA R. ALLEN, having been filed for Discharge as Personal Representatives from Office and all Liability. Notice is hereby given that all objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections and filed with this Court on or before July 17, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk,
and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date., If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL MCCRANIE, Judge of the Probate Court
Dodge County Probate Court
5401 Anson Avenue #100
Eastman, Georgia 31023
478-374-3775
gpn 18
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: ESTATE OF CODY ALAN FLOYD,
Deceased
Estate No.: P-17-9073
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY PROBATE COURT
TO: All interested persons: COREY ASHLEY FLOYD has petitioned to be appointed Administrator of the Estate of CODY ALAN FLOYD, deceased, of said County. The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. Section 53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted.
All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before July 19, 2017.
All pleadings/objections must be signed before a Notary Public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party.
Contact Probate Court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
s/AL MCCRANIE, Probate Judge
5401 Anson Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Telephone: 478/374-3775
JOSEPH I. MARCHANT, LLC
Attorney at Law
Post Office Box 4218
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Telephone No.: 478-374-1505
The debts secured by said Security Deed have been and are hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying same and, additionally, all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including without limitation attorney fees (the statutory notice of intent to collect attorney fees having been served).
Said Property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes that are a lien, but not yet due and payable); matters that may be disclosed by an accurate survey and/or inspection of the property; assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants; and matters of record superior to the Security Deed.
Additionally, this sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loans with the holder of the Security Deed.
Notice to the debtor as required by O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2 has been given. Please note that BANK OF EASTMAN, located at the business address of 130 Oak Street, Eastman, Georgia 31023, is the entity that has the full authority to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the loan documents.
BANK OF EASTMAN can be contacted through the following representative: ROSS S. SCHELL, ESQ., JAMES-BATES-BRANNAN-GROOVER-LLP, 231 Riverside Drive, Macon, Georgia, 31201; Tel: 478-742-4280.
BANK OF EASTMAN
as Attorney-in-Fact for
DEREK PARKERSON AND
VIRGINIA PARKERSON
ROSS S. SCHELL,, ESQ.
JAMES-BATES-BRANNAN-
GROOVER-LLP
231 Riverside Drive
P.O. Box 4283
Macon, Georgia 31208-4283
THIS LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
gpn 11
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
Under and by virtue of the power of sale (the “Power of Sale”) contained in that certain Deed to Secure Debt (the “Security Deed”) given by DEREK PARKERSON AND VIRGINIA PARKERSON to BANK OF EASTMAN dated April 21, 2010, recorded in Deed Book 654, Page 245, Clerk’s Office, Dodge Superior Court, conveying the after-described property, through the open-end provisions therein, to secure that certain Promissory Note (the “Note”) from DEREK F. PARKERSON AND VIRGINIA M. PARKERSON to BANK OF EASTMAN dated June 5, 2012 in the original principal amount of Sixty-One Thousand Five Hundred Sixty-Eight and 01/100 Dollars ($61,568.01) with interest thereon as set forth therein, Bank of Eastman being the current holder thereof, there will be a sale at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of DODGE County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tues
day of August, 2017, the following described property (the “Property”):
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATE, LYING AND BEING IN THE CITY OF EASTMAN, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN LOCATED AT THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF THE SOUTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF 14TH AVENUE WITH THE SOUTHWEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF WEST MAIN STREET AND FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING RUN ALONG THE SOUTHWEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF WEST MAIN STREET IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH 50 DEGREES 26 MINUTES 43 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 164 FEET TO AN IRON PIN LOCATED AT LANDS NOW OR FORMERLY OF GRAHAM; THENCE RUNNING ALONG SAID GRAHAM LANDS IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH 46 DEGREES 19 MINUTES 50 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 154.89 FEET TO AN IRON PIN AT
LANDS NOW OR FORMERLY OF JONES; THENCE RUNNING ALONG SAID JONES LANDS IN A DIRECTION OF NORTH 44 DEGREES 01 MINUTE 02 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 172.74 FEET TO THE SOUTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF 14TH AVENUE; THENCE RUNNING ALONG THE SOUTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF 14TH AVENUE IN A DIRECTION OF NORTH 50 DEGREES 28 MINUTES 10 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 136.95 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, AND BEING THE SAME PROPERTY SHOWN ON THE PLAT OF SURVEY MADE BY OLIN J. MCLEOD, SURVEYOR, WHICH PLAT IS FOUND RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 20 AT PAGE 62 IN THE DEED RECORDS OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA; SAID PLAT, TOGETHER WITH THE RECORD THEREOF, BEING INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF BY REFERENCE THERETO.
The debts secured by said Security Deed have been and are hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying same and, additionally, all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including without limitation attorney fees (the statutory notice of intent to collect attorney fees having been served).
Said Property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes that are a lien, but not yet due and payable); matters that may be disclosed by an accurate survey and/or inspection of the property; assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants; and matters of record superior to the Security Deed.
Additionally, this sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loans with the holder of the Security Deed.
Notice to the debtor as required by O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2 has been given. Please note that BANK OF EASTMAN, located at the business address of 130 Oak Street, Eastman, Georgia 31023, is the entity that has the full authority to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the loan documents. Bank
of Eastman can be contacted through the following representative: ROSS S. SCHELL,, ESQ., JAMES-BATES-BRANNAN-GROOVER-LLP, 231 Riverside Drive, Macon, Georgia, 31201; Tel: 478-742-4280.
BANK OF EASTMAN
as Attorney-in-Fact for
DEREK PARKERSON AND
VIRGINIA PARKERSON
ROSS S. SCHELL,, ESQ.
JAMES-BATES-BRANNAN-GROOVER-LLP
231 Riverside Drive
P.O. Box 4283
Macon, Georgia 31208-4283
THIS LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
1014
MISCELLANEOUS LEGALS
gpn 14
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
Civil Action File Number: 17V-8147
PARKERSON CHURCH RESERVE, LLC,
Plaintiff
vs.
E. O. MEADOWS, RESPECTIVE HEIRS, DEVISEES, PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES AND SUCCESSORS IN TITLE,
Defendant
NOTICE OF SUMMONS
TO: E. O. MEADOWS, RESPECTIVE HEIRS, DEVISEES, PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES AND SUCCESSORS IN TITLE, Defendant(s) named above:
You are hereby notified that the above styled action seeking DECLARATORY RELIEF AND DAMAGES was filed against you in the Superior Court Dodge County, Georgia on the 6th day of June, 2017 and that by reason of ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION entered by the Court on aforementioned date, you are hereby commanded and required to file with the Clerk of Superior Court of Dodge County, Georgia and serve upon L. PERRY AVERY, JR., Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is Post Office Box 1446; Dublin, Georgia 31040, an Answer to the complaint within (60) days of the date of this ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION.
WITNESS, the Honorable C. Michael Johnson, Judge of the Superior Court of Dodge County, Georgia.
This the 20th day of June, 2017.
RHETT WALKER
Clerk/Deputy Clerk
Superior Court of Dodge County, Georgia
1018
PROBATE NOTICES
gpn 18
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF JEFFERY CLYDE ROBERTSON, DECEASED
ESTATE NO:
NOTICE
The Petition of NANCY M. ROBERTSON, for an Order Declaring No Administration is Necessary in the above-referenced Estate having been duly filed,
TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
This is to notify you to file objection, if there is any, to the Petition, in this Court on or before, August 4, 2017.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL MCCRANIE
Judge of the Dodge County
Probate Court
Probate Court of Dodge County
Post Office Box 514
5401 Anson Avenue #100
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-3775
gpn 18
IN THE PROBATE NOTICE OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
RE: ESTATE OF JAMES ALBERT ALLEN, DECEASED.
ESTATE NO: P-16-9028
NOTICE
Petition of MYRNA R. ALLEN, having been filed for Discharge as Personal Representatives from Office and all Liability. Notice is hereby given that all objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections and filed with this Court on or before July 17, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk,
and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date., If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL MCCRANIE, Judge of the Probate Court
Dodge County Probate Court
5401 Anson Avenue #100
Eastman, Georgia 31023
478-374-3775
gpn 18
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: ESTATE OF CODY ALAN FLOYD,
Deceased
Estate No.: P-17-9073
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY PROBATE COURT
TO: All interested persons: COREY ASHLEY FLOYD has petitioned to be appointed Administrator of the Estate of CODY ALAN FLOYD, deceased, of said County. The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. Section 53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted.
All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before July 19, 2017.
All pleadings/objections must be signed before a Notary Public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party.
Contact Probate Court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
s/AL MCCRANIE, Probate Judge
5401 Anson Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Telephone: 478/374-3775
JOSEPH I. MARCHANT, LLC
Attorney at Law
Post Office Box 4218
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Telephone No.: 478-374-1505
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)