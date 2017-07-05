Richard Kittrell Gully, age 76, passed away on June 27, 2017.
Funeral services were held on Friday, June 30, 2017 at Wildwood Baptist Church in Acworth. Pastor Ric Cadle officiated. A short burial service was held on Saturday, July 1, 2017 in the Bay Springs Free Will Baptist Church sanctuary in Eastman.
A native of Meridian, Mississippi, Mr. Gully was a proud graduate of Mercer University in Macon. After a long and successful career, he enjoyed retirement to the fullest. He loved spending time with his wife of 41 years and his nine grandchildren. He truly had a servant’s heart, devoting much of his time to The Gideons International, ministering within the Cobb County prison system and teaching at Wildwood Baptist Church.
Mr. Gully is survived by his wife, Gail Gully of Woodstock; four sons, Richard Gully, Jr. of Greenville, South Caroline, Brandt (Cheryl Gully of Marietta, Todd (Tina) Lewis of Washington and David Lewis of Marietta; one daughter, Cheryl (Rob) McCrorey of Huntersville, North Carolina; nine grandchildren, Richard Gully III, Thomas Gully, Emma Gully, Carolyn McCrorey, Peyton Gully, Anna Gully, Samantha Gully, Camille Lewis and Will Lewis.
Memorial donations may be made in his honor to The Gideons International; P.O. Box 841; Marietta, Georgia 30061.
Darby Funeral Home of Canton was in charge of arrangements.
