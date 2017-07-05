William Alton “Al” Moon, Jr., age 72, died Sunday, June 25, 2017, at Haven Hospice, E.T. York Care Center in Gainesville, Florida.
A service, of ciated by J. Andrew McTyre, will be held on Friday, July 7, 2017, at 2:00 p.m., at E.T. York Haven Hospice Center in Gainesville, Florida, with a reception to follow at Haven Hospice.
Mr. Moon was born in Panama City, Florida. He grew up in Eastman, lived in Atlanta, Orlando, Ft. Lauderdale, Tallahassee and moved to Gainesville in 1998. He graduated with a Bachelor’s of Science in accounting from Florida State University and was an accountant and an auditor before retiring from the Office of Audit and Compliance Review, University of Florida in 2011.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Alton “Bill” Moon, Sr. and Willie May “Billie” McTyre Moon.
Survivors include his wife of 26 years, Susan Jane McKinney Moon, “Susie” of Gainesville, Florida; three sons, William Alton “Bill” Moon, III and Jeffrey Edward Moon (Amanda) both of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida and Paul McKinney Blair of Tallahassee, Florida; one sister: Kathryn Moon Giles (Verlyn) of Ponte Vedra, Florida and one granddaughter, Ophelia Renata Moon.
In lieu of owers, please remember Mr. Moon by making a donation to Gainesville Young Life, P.O. Box 14791, Gainesville, Florida 32604 or Haven Hospice in Gainesville, Florida.
Milam Funeral and Cremation Service in Gainesville, Florida was in charge of arrangements.
Retired Audit and Compliance Review Accountant
WILLIAM ALTON “AL” MOON, JR.
