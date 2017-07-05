Father Michael Heffernan Smith, age 78, a priest of the Diocese of Savannah for 51 years, died at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro, on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.
Father Smith’s body was welcomed into St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Statesboro, on Wednesday, June 28, 2017, where it lied in state until 7:00 p.m.
A vigil service, including the meditative praying of the Rosary, was held at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, at St. Matthew’s Church.
A funeral mass was celebrated on Thursday, June 29, 2017, in St. Matthew’s Church, followed by a luncheon reception in the parish’s adjoining social hall.
Prayers of commendation and burial were held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 30, 2017, as all were invited to gather at the Priests’ Plot of the Catholic Cemetery in Savannah. This was followed by a luncheon for attending priests and family members at the Diocesan Pastoral Center in Savannah.
A native of Augusta, Father Smith was ordained by Bishop Thomas J. McDonough at St. Mary on the Hill Church in Augusta in 1966. He began his priestly service as an assistant pastor at Blessed Sacrament Parish in Savannah. During the period from 1968 to 1979 he served as director of the Department of Christian Formation and the director of Camp Villa Marie in Savannah.
Father Smith was pastor of St. Anthony Church in Savannah (now Resurrection of Our Lord) from 1979 to 1988, pastor of St. Matthew Church in Statesboro and St. Boniface Church in Springfield from 1988 to 1997 and pastor of Holy Redeemer Church in McRae and its mission, St. Mark Church in Eastman from 1997 to 2001.
He retired after serving as pastor of Immaculate Conception Church in Moultrie and St. John Vianney Mission in Camilla from 2001 to 2007. He has been living in retirement in Statesboro. Father Smith was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Anna Heffernan Smith and one brother, David Smith.
Survivors include one sister, Anne (Joseph) Melanson; one niece, Cathy (Joe) Perry; four nephews, Daniel (Brenda), Stephen (Nikki), Paul and Andrew; one sister-in-law, Gloria Smith; seven great nieces and nephews and his brother priests, especially Father Tom Nellis and members of the Jesus Caritas fraternity.
Memorials may be made to ICMC, an international Catholic organization, serving the needs of refugees and migrants, 14 Beacon Street, Suite 610, Boston, Massachusetts 02108; Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro, where Father Smith nished his earthly journey or St. Matthew Catholic Church in Statesboro, where Father Smith was pastor for nine years and later ministered during retirement.
Hodges-Moore Funeral Home of Statesboro was in charge of arrangements.
Diocesan priest
FATHER MICHAEL HEFFERNAN SMITH
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)