Law officials make arrests

Wednesday, July 5. 2017
The Eastman Police Department reported the following arrests made from June 19, 2017 through July 3, 2017.

Michael Guyton, age 44, of Eastman, was arrested for battery, family violence and false imprisonment.

Jason Marshall, age 35, of Eastman, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and a failure to pay bench warrant.

Tommie Riley, age 65, of Eastman, was arrested for habitual violator driving.

Waylon Huff, age 22, of Eastman, was arrested for a probation violation and safety belt violation (adults).

Kojack Thomas, age 18, of Eastman, was arrested for affray.

Alija Pennamon, age 18, of Eastman, was arrested for affray.

A juvenile, age 15, of Alamo, was arrested for affray.

Bobby Fordham, age 64, of Eastman, was arrested for driving while license is suspended and/or revoked, habitual violator, no insurance and no tag.

Edwin Williams, age 51, of Eastman, was arrested for possession of Schedule IV drugs, three counts of sale and/or delivery and/or distribution of synthetic narcotics, possession of cocaine and crossing the guard line with weapons or drugs.

Kenneth Edwards, age 40, of Eastman, was arrested for possession of marijuana, less than one ounce.

Lexus Kemp, age 17, of Eastman, was arrested for a probation violation.

Dorothy Cross, age 47, of Baxley, was arrested for driving while unlicensed or with an expired and/or new resident.

Nancy Knight, age 20, of Eastman, was arrested for battery, family violence and cruelty to children in the third degree.

Tammie Brisco, age 40, of Eastman, was arrested for cruelty to children in the third degree.

Clinton Drake, age 30, of Eastman, was arrested for possession of firearms by a convicted felon and probation violation.

Dana Northcutt, age 22, of Eastman, was arrested for possession of firearms by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana, less than one ounce and safety belt violation (adult).

Damienn Walker, age 24, of Eastman, was arrested for possession of firearms by a convicted felon, and possession of marijuana, less than one ounce.

Tahvien Dewberry, age 20, of Eastman, was arrested for possession of Schedule II drugs, sale and/or delivering and/or distributing marijuana, possession and use of drug related objects and failure to keep drugs in original container.

Daveion Bray, age 22, of Eastman, was arrested for possession of Schedule II drugs, sale and/or delivery and/or distribution of marijuana, possession and use of drug related objects and failure to keep drugs in original container.

Will Mullis, age 21, of Eastman, was arrested for disorderly conduct and wrong class of drivers license.

Jimmy Hilliard, age 18, of Eastman, was arrested for speeding, safety belts violation (adult) and a failure to pay warrant.

Joey Long, age 45, of Chauncey, was arrested for shoplifting, less than $500.00.

Fannie Clark, age 54, of Eastman, was arrested for battery and pedestrian under the influence (PUI).

Clayton Arnold, age 22, of Eastman, was arrested for driving while license suspended and/or revoked and failure to maintain taillights and/or lenses.

Nathan Coley, age 44, of Eastman, was arrested for driving while license suspended and/or revoked and failure to maintain taillights and/or lenses.

Jesus Cruz, age 22, of Eastman, was arrested for obstructing law enforcement officers, disorderly conduct, sale and/or delivery and/or distribution of marijuana, battery, family violence, false imprisonment and cruelty to children in the third degree.

Ashley Wright, age 19, of Eastman, was arrested for obstructing law enforcement officers, disorderly conduct, battery, family violence and cruelty to children in the third degree.

Neyork Rhodes, age 41, of Albany, was arrested for a failure to pay bench warrant.
