The Eastman Police Department reported the following arrests made from June 19, 2017 through July 3, 2017.
Michael Guyton, age 44, of Eastman, was arrested for battery, family violence and false imprisonment.
Jason Marshall, age 35, of Eastman, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and a failure to pay bench warrant.
Tommie Riley, age 65, of Eastman, was arrested for habitual violator driving.
Waylon Huff, age 22, of Eastman, was arrested for a probation violation and safety belt violation (adults).
Kojack Thomas, age 18, of Eastman, was arrested for affray.
Alija Pennamon, age 18, of Eastman, was arrested for affray.
A juvenile, age 15, of Alamo, was arrested for affray.
Bobby Fordham, age 64, of Eastman, was arrested for driving while license is suspended and/or revoked, habitual violator, no insurance and no tag.
Edwin Williams, age 51, of Eastman, was arrested for possession of Schedule IV drugs, three counts of sale and/or delivery and/or distribution of synthetic narcotics, possession of cocaine and crossing the guard line with weapons or drugs.
Kenneth Edwards, age 40, of Eastman, was arrested for possession of marijuana, less than one ounce.
Lexus Kemp, age 17, of Eastman, was arrested for a probation violation.
Dorothy Cross, age 47, of Baxley, was arrested for driving while unlicensed or with an expired and/or new resident.
Nancy Knight, age 20, of Eastman, was arrested for battery, family violence and cruelty to children in the third degree.
Tammie Brisco, age 40, of Eastman, was arrested for cruelty to children in the third degree.
Clinton Drake, age 30, of Eastman, was arrested for possession of firearms by a convicted felon and probation violation.
Law officials make arrests
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)