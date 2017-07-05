Never visit North Korea, even with a school or church group. You will be lucky to get out alive.
Atlanta is the city of disposable stadiums.
Liberals say they’re going to “save” Social Security. What they’re trying to do is save it for the illegal invaders, the pre-Democrats.
The devastated Demoleft Party thought they were going to eradicate the Republicans in 2016. Pollsters seemed to agree, but voters did not.
“That’s the Obama lesson. He came from nowhere and became president. Hillary came from somewhere and went nowhere.”
Peter Lee on Unz.com 4-27-17
A Canadian sniper took down an ISIS combatant from 11,316 feet away, a record distance of about 2.2 miles. Obama now lives 2.1 miles from the White House. He lives behind a wall, of course!
David Brooks, the New York Times’ token “conservative” writer isn’t conservative and not good at predictions, either.
“Those who walked with Trump will be tainted forever after for the degradation of standards and the general election slaughter.”
David Brooks, 4-29-16, and he’s still writing
nonsense today – amazing, isn’t it, noted in the
P.J. Gladnick column on Newsbusters.org 4-29-16
Joe Sobran explains the conventional wisdom: “what everybody thinks everybody thinks.”
President Obama wanted a taller fence around the White House and got one in April 2016 as the Secret Service raised the height of the fence by five feet while adding a new concrete foundation. The old fence was 6 feet tall when Obama derided it as too short and the new one is 11 feet tall. It’s walls for Obama, open borders for the rest of us. He nearly doubles the national debt while nearly doubling the height of the White House fence.
Florida black voters voted 96 percent for Obama in 2008.
John Morgan, of the Morgan and Morgan law firm, is said to be considering running for governor of Florida as a Democrat. He is a wealthy liberal Obama supporter. Morgan and Morgan: for the liberals.
It’s walls for Obama
