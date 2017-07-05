Letter to the editor

Dear editor:
I used to feel unwelcome at church. That might sound strange for a pastor to say, but I left the church for the better part of ten years because, in large part, I felt judged by the church. It seemed that I didn’t fit a prescribed mold, and so I figured the church wasn’t for me.
I shared that story on my first Sunday, and have discovered so many folks here at Eastman First (United Methodist Church) resonate with just such a journey. If that resonates with you, we invite you to join us on the journey of faith at our 8:45 a.m. or 11:00 a.m. worship services. We welcome you as you are, whether you tend to fit molds or break them.
Learn more about us at our new blog: eastmanfumc.wordpress.com or e-mail me at tgoshorn83@gmail.com. I look forward to connecting with you.
Peace,
Reverend Ted Goshorn
