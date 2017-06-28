Mattie Susan Fluellen, age 80, died Sunday, June 18, 2017, at the Heart of Georgia Nursing Home in Eastman.
Funeral services were held on Saturday, June 24, 2017, at 11:00 a.m., at the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, with Bishop Curtis Collins officiating. Dr. George Fluellen was the eulogist.
Mrs. Fluellen came to Eastman more than 50 years ago. She worked for many years in the Dodge County Public School system as a cook. She later worked at the Middle Georgia Nursing Home in Eastman. She loved fishing and was known for her obsession of putting away vegetables and fruit. She was a member of Sugar Creek Baptist Church for many years and sang in the choir. Mrs. Fluellen was preceded in death by her parents, Ollie Mae Knighton Hartage and Ozie Harris and two sisters, Rosa Lee Davis and Marie Knighton.
Survivors include two sons, Willie James Knighton, Sr. of Lake Placid, Florida and Bennie Fluellen, Jr. (Delores) of Cincinnati, Ohio; four grandchildren, Willie Knighton, Jr. of Dublin, Fabeaun Knighton of Atlanta, Anitra Fluellen-Scott of Cincinnati, Ohio and Quincey Young of Eastman; 14 great-grandchildren; one sister, Geneva Hunt of Americus and two nieces, Sylvia Floyd of Eastman and Shirley Trice of Americus.
Rollins Funeral Home of Eastman was in charge of arrangements.
