Ruth Beauchamp Hodge, age 94, of Eastman, died Thursday, June 22, 2017, in McRae Manor Nursing Home.
Graveside funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, 2017 in Woodlawn Cemetery, with Reverend Mike Grenade officiating.
Mrs. Hodge was born in Dodge County, a member of Parkerson Baptist Church and a graduate of Chauncey High School. After high school, she studied radio repair in technical school and worked at Robins Air Force Base during World War II. She was a fire watchman for the Georgia Forestry Commission for several years before working as a salesperson at Walker Shoe Store. She was a loving mother and grandmother, who enjoyed sewing, crocheting, handcrafting and gardening. Mrs. Hodge was the daughter of the late Annie Jane Moore Beauchamp and John Dewey Beauchamp. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sam T. Hodge; her son, Tommy Hodge and two brothers, J.C. Beauchamp and James Beauchamp.
Survivors include one daughter, Anne H. Bowen of Eastman; four grandchildren, Amanda H. Sheffield (Charles), Shane Bowen, Jennifer Hodge and Jaden Bowen, all of Eastman; six great grandchildren, Britanni Mullis, Blake Woodard, Brooke Woodard, Ashlyn Dominy, Marleigh Horton and Mason Horton; one great-great granddaughter, Cammie Wright; one niece, Martha Padgett (Gary) of Florida and two nephews, John Beauchamp and Matt Beauchamp, both of Florida.
Stokes-Southerland Funeral Home of Eastman was in charge of the arrangements.
