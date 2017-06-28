Hazel Elizabeth Burch Tanner Youngblood, age 91, of Eastman, died Saturday, June 24, 2017, at the Heart of Georgia Nursing Home in Eastman.
Funeral services were held at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27, 2017, in the chapel of Hardy-Towns Funeral Home in Eastman. Interment followed in the Bay Springs Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery in Plainfield. Mr. Ken Rogers and Reverend Trent Dykes officiated. Mrs. Youngblood was born in Dodge County, and was the daughter of the late Samuel Augustus “Gus” Burch and Grace Elizabeth Taylor Burch. She began work with BellSouth, in Macon, and was then transferred to Atlanta, where she retired from BellSouth after a 45-year career. She made her home in Atlanta for over 40 years before returning to Eastman in 2007. She survived a near death car accident, where she lost her first husband in 1952, but went on to live a long wonderful life. She was a sweet humble lady and was always thinking of others, following the example of her Savoir Jesus Christ and her creator Jehovah God.
She was the granddaughter of the late Ben M. and Emma Womble Burch and Martin and Nancy Ann Parkerson Taylor, all of Dodge County. In addition to her parents and grandparents, she is preceded in death by one son, Karl Tanner; two husbands, Fred Tanner and Jim Youngblood; one brother, Carlton S. Burch; one nephew, Tim J. Smith; one great nephew, Tim M. Smith; one brother-in-law, Willard Smith and one nephew-in-law, Ottis Barton.
She is survived by one sister, Ernestine B. Smith; two nieces, Jan Burch Barton of Tifton and Kathy G. Smith of Eastman; one nephew, Chad W. Smith of Eastman; two great-nieces, Tonia Waldrop (Lee) and Jana Jackson (Dusty), both of Tifton, two great nephews, Jason C. Smith (Jennifer) of Dallas and Jarrett M. Smith of Atlanta; three great-great nieces, Courtney Waldrop and Amber Waldrop of Tifton and Mckenna Grace Smith of Dallas and one great-great nephew, Dylan Jackson of Tifton.
Kevin Rogers was the pianist and Chad W. Smith was the soloist for the funeral service.
Hardy-Towns Funeral Home had charge of arrangements.
BellSouth Retired Employee
Hazel Elizabeth Burch Tanner Youngblood
