Anita Hooks Evans, age 84, of Eastman, died Thursday, June 22, 2017, at the Heart of Georgia Nursing Home in Eastman.
Funeral services were at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, 2017, at Empire Pentecostal Holiness Church, with Reverend Tim Lamb Reverend Charles Hanson and Reverend Bunion Bridgers officiating. Interment followed in Woodlawn Cemetery.
Mrs. Evans was born in Dodge County to her late parents, Dora Mae White Hooks and James William Hooks. She was a member of Empire Pentecostal Holiness Church and retired from Reeves Brothers Cotton Mill. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Edward Evans; one son, Billy Evans; one grandson, Matthew Earnest; one son-in-law, Stewart Earnest and seven siblings.
She is survived by two daughters, Marilyn Lane (Mickey) of Eastman and Carol Elaine Earnest of Warner Robins; one son, Carl Evans (Brenda) of Eastman; one sister, Dena Payne of Eastman; eight grandchildren, Wes Evans, Wendy Rogers (Ken), Keeli Wadley (Scott), Jenna Evans, Carla Hernandez (Hector), Gina Coleman (Mike), Marc Lane and Ashley Peacock (Lee); 15 great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.
Those serving as pallbearers were Wes Evans, Dalton Mullis, Nicholas Evans, Kaleb Medders, Willie Spires and Graham Snyder.
Hardy-Towns Funeral Home of Eastman is in charge of arrangements.
