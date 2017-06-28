Fireworks show set for July 4

A fireworks show will be held at Memorial Stadium in Eastman on Tuesday, July 4 at dark (approximately 9:30 p.m.).
This year’s fireworks display will be put on by Santori Fireworks. Memorial Stadium will be open for spectators to view the fireworks.
Only the home side bleachers will be open to the public. Those are the bleachers closest to ChasMar. This is a free event, and everyone is invited to come witness this spectacular 4th of July fireworks display.
A list of sponsors for the 2017 fireworks show can be found in the advertisenent on Page 7A of this week’s edition of The Dodge County News.
Carl Johnson, chief of the Eastman Fire Department, would like to remind our citizens of some important safety tips during the Independence Day holidays. Our Independence Day festivities traditionally include potential fire safety hazards such as fireworks and grilling. Follow these tips to keep your celebration safe and enjoyable.
• Keep a fire extinguisher handy. If there is an accidental fire, you will be ready to put it out quickly.
• Have buckets and a hose ready, just in case a fire becomes too big for a fire extinguisher to handle.
• Do not leave a hot grill unattended. Make sure that children keep a safe distance from it.
• Some decorations include dangerous chemicals. Be sure to keep children and pets away from them.
