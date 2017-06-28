Fireworks show set for July 4

A fireworks show will be held at Memorial Stadium in Eastman on Tuesday, July 4 at dark (approximately 9:30 p.m.).

This year’s fireworks display will be put on by Santori Fireworks. Memorial Stadium will be open for spectators to view the fireworks.

Only the home side bleachers will be open to the public. Those are the bleachers closest to ChasMar. This is a free event, and everyone is invited to come witness this spectacular 4th of July fireworks display.

A list of sponsors for the 2017 fireworks show can be found in the advertisenent on Page 7A of this week’s edition of The Dodge County News.

Carl Johnson, chief of the Eastman Fire Department, would like to remind our citizens of some important safety tips during the Independence Day holidays. Our Independence Day festivities traditionally include potential fire safety hazards such as fireworks and grilling. Follow these tips to keep your celebration safe and enjoyable.

• Keep a fire extinguisher handy. If there is an accidental fire, you will be ready to put it out quickly.

• Have buckets and a hose ready, just in case a fire becomes too big for a fire extinguisher to handle.

• Do not leave a hot grill unattended. Make sure that children keep a safe distance from it.

• Some decorations include dangerous chemicals. Be sure to keep children and pets away from them.

• If you plan on setting off fireworks, choose an area clear of decorations, trees and tall grass.

• Keep children a safe distance away when setting off fireworks, and, never let a child light fireworks.

• When disposing of fireworks and other items like sparklers, put them in a bucket of water to ensure they will not start a smoldering fire later.

Did you know…?

Georgia now has a Youth Firesetting Intervention Advisory Committee to address the growing issue of youth firesetters.

A Juvenile Firesetter is any child or adolescent under the age of 17 who engages in the act of burning or melting anything, regardless of its value and regardless of their intent, or who misuses fire for any reason.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, children “playing” with fire start an estimated 100,000 reported fires annually.


On a yearly basis, fires set or caused by youths result in an estimated 350 deaths and 2,800 injuries.

The annual costs associated with these fires and the property loss easily exceed $280 million.

More than 50 percent of persons arrested for arson crimes are juveniles under the age of 18, yet a far greater number of youth firesetting behavior never attain a status of criminal arson.

Learn more about the Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner and the State Fire Marshal’s Youth Firesetter Intervention Program by contacting Karla Richter, Safety Fire Division at 404-275-0925.
