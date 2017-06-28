Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
Summer road trip season is here and AAA expects to receive calls from over seven million stranded motorists experiencing car trouble this summer. The majority of issues the travel group anticipates will cause car problems, such as dead batteries and flat tires, can be prevented with a pre-trip vehicle inspection.
Whether you do it yourself or visit a trusted professional technician, a pre-trip vehicle check will give you peace of mind and provide the opportunity to make any necessary repairs before you hit the road.
Before leaving home, check the battery, tires, wipers and lighting, HVAC system and fluids including engine oil, power steering, brake and transmission fluids as well as washer solvent and coolant. The Car Care Council also recommends inspecting the brake system and performing a tune-up to help the engine deliver the best balance of power and fuel economy.
To be prepared for an unplanned roadside emergency, remember to fully charge cell phones before you go and bring along a vehicle emergency kit, including jumper cables, emergency flairs, first-aid kit, flashlight with extra batteries, bottled water, non-perishable food items and blankets. Keep a copy of the Car Care Council’s Car Care Guide in your glove box. Order a free copy online at www.carcare.org/car-care-guide.
Sincerely,
Rich White
Executive Director
Car Care Council
