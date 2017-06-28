Dear editor:
Just pick up a newspaper, magazine or listen to the lame stream socialist indoctrination news media, and see the pure vile hatred of left wing propaganda reporting on President Trump, this is evident when they say everything negative about him, even when it’s NOT true, and they don’t give him credit for his accomplishments. President Trump went to Saudi Arabia recently, where he saw the signing of $110 billion in immediate American arms sales (largest ever!) and $350 billion in other sales over the next ten years; he’s creating JOBS!
The king of Saudi Arabia met President Trump at the airport when he landed, that was something that the king never did for that embarrassment we had for a president, Hussein Obama. President Trump is mending fences with an important Muslim leader who will help fight our sworn enemy, ISIS. A relationship that was broken by that “Manchurian Candidate” cretin Obama, as he cozied up to Iran, another sworn enemy to the United States of America.
And President Trump is creating hundreds of thousands of jobs in the process. The democrats think as before, we conservatives are going to lay down and roll over like a “New Orleans Bourbon Street Hooker,” and not fight back as republicans have always done, elect “RINOS” (Republican in name only). Not so! We’re going to write our newspapers on all the cheating, lying, thieving, immoral turpitude and anything else that gets our dandruff up. But most of all, VOTE!! We’ll leave the laziness in not voting on the democrats and let them do what they do best. Sit on their no account butts and collect welfare, and any other government handout. Now how about that special Georgia election on another republican win, democrats?
TSGT Joseph Bryan, U.S.A.F. Retired
Letter to the editor
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)