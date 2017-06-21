Rebecca Bernice Cherry, age 88, died on May 19, 2017. A celebration of life was held on Thursday, June 15, 2017, at Mars Hill Presbyterian Church at 2:00 p.m. in Acworth. Mrs. Cherry was born Bernice Rebecca Sheriff in Calhoun-Clemson, South Carolina to the late Mitchell and Elizabeth Sheriff.
Mrs. Cherry loved music and played the organ for Eastside Baptist Church in Marietta, Acworth Presbyterian Church and Mars Hill Presbyterian Church in Acworth.
Survivors include her husband, R. Walter Cherry of Acworth; one daughter, Diane H. Smith of Ball Ground; two sons, Steve M. Harrison of Eastman and Mark C. Harrison of Waleska; five grandchildren, Shannon Smith, Keesha Asher, Kelly Smith, Adele Harrison and Joachim Harrison, and five great-grandchildren, Reagan Asher, Peyton Asher, Carson Asher, Weston Smith and Addison Smith.
Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home of Kennesaw was in charge of the arrange- ments.
REBECCA BERNICE CHERRY
