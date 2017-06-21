J.C. Connaway, age 87, passed away on May 29, 2017 in West Palm Beach, Florida.
A memorial celebration was held on Thursday, June 15, 2017 at Rollins Funeral Home Chapel, with Reverend Victor Cooper presiding and Reverend Milton Hughes officiating.
Mr. Connaway was the son of the late Lewis Connaway and Vdella Walker Connaway of Empire, Georgia.
Survivors include one daughter Maetta (Milton) Hughes of Dublin; two grandchildren, Cheryl Hughes and Kevin Hughes of Orlando, Florida; four great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; one sister, Rosa Chambers of West Palm Beach, Florida and one brother, Marvin Connaway of Eastman.
Rollins Funeral Home of Eastman was in charge of arrangements.
Dodge County Native
J.C. CONNAWAY
