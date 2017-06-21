Maybell Strickland, age 61, of Rhine, died Saturday, June 3, 2017 at Serenity Place Hospice in Dublin.
Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 24, 2017, at Rhine Baptist Church, with Reverend Ricky Gilmore and Mr. Charles Williamson officiating.
Ms. Strickland was a lifelong resident of Dodge County, a member of First Freewill Baptist Church, a 1974 graduate of Dodge County High School and a former Certified Nursing Assistant for Heart of Georgia Nursing Home for many years. She was the daughter of the late Willie Clara Williamson Strickland and William Hansel Strickland. Ms. Strickland was preceded in death by two brothers, Thomas Strickland and Bob Strickland and one sister, Mary S. Dent.
Survivors include two sisters, Verlie Peacock of Nashville and Clara Sawyer of Eastman; three brothers, Danny Strickland (Donna), John Strickland, both of Rhine and Charlie Strickland (Ann) of Dawsonville and one uncle, Charles Williams of Rhine.
The family may be contacted at the residence of Danny Strickland, 1415 Old Jacksonville Hwy., in Rhine.
Stokes-Southerland Funeral Home of Eastman has charge of arrangements.
Certified Nursing Assistant
MAYBELL STRICKLAND
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)