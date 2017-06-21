Hazel Peacock Barton, age 66, of Eastman, died Monday, June 19, 2017 at Dodge County Hospital.
Graveside memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 22, 2017, at Woodlawn Cemetery, with Sister Margaret Arthur officiating.
Mrs. Barton was born in Bleckley County, of the Christian faith and a lifelong hair stylist and a seamstress for over 40 years. She was a former employee at C & J Manufacturing, Hanes, Inc. and Emily’s Cleaners. Mrs. Barton was a loving mother and grandmother who en- joyed shing and camping. She was daughter of the late Nancy Bacon Foskey and Louis A. Peacock, Sr., widow of Donald William Barton and was preceded in death by one daughter, Brandie Barton Tomlinson; one son, Greg Barton and three brothers, Carl E. Peacock, B.J. Peacock and Charles Peacock.
Survivors include her husband, Donnie Brown of Eastman; two sons, Randy Barton (Julie) of Valdosta and David Barton of Douglas; two step-daughters, Jessie Coleman of Cochran and Amanda Hilliard (Jamie) of Rhine; one step-son, Donnie “Boomer” Brown of Eastman; nine grandchildren, Madison Lunsford, Brandon Lunsford, Cynthia Spires (Shad), Greg W. Barton, Michael Craw- ford, Ava Barton, Gracie Barton, Kalie Hulongbayan and Michael Hulongbayan; three sisters, Georgia Bridges (J.B.) of Dry Branch, Dianne Brown (Phil) of Eastman and Jean Darsey (Clinton) of Eatonton and two brothers, Louis A. Peacock, Jr. of Macon and H. Vernon Peacock of California.
The family may be contacted at the residence of Donnie Brown, 81 Warehouse Drive, Eastman.
Stokes-Southerland Funeral Home of Eastman has charge of arrangements.
Hair Stylist and Seamstress
HAZEL PEACOCK BARTON
