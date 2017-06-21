The 10 and Under All-Star girls team beat Hawkinsville 15-5 to go undefeated and win the cham- pionship at the Hawkinsville Invitational Tournament, winning all four games they played. Pictured above (l-r) are bottom row, Mariah Flowers, Reagan Graham, Dannah Faulk, Abbigail Hardin and Anna Bowen; Top row, coach Susan Southerland, Marissa Brown, Kate Peacock, Jessica Joiner, Caroline Southerland and coach Gant Southerland; not pictured, Ava Wilkinson, Meg Lewis and Glenna Rae Whitley.
ALL-STARS ARE UNDEFEATED
