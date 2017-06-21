The 10 and Under All-Star girls team beat Hawkinsville 15-5 to go undefeated and win the cham- pionship at the Hawkinsville Invitational Tournament, winning all four games they played. Pictured above (l-r) are bottom row, Mariah Flowers, Reagan Graham, Dannah Faulk, Abbigail Hardin and Anna Bowen; Top row, coach Susan Southerland, Marissa Brown, Kate Peacock, Jessica Joiner, Caroline Southerland and coach Gant Southerland; not pictured, Ava Wilkinson, Meg Lewis and Glenna Rae Whitley.

ALL-STARS ARE UNDEFEATED

Posted by
Admin
in Sports
Wednesday, June 21. 2017
Comments (0)
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Dodge County News