The 11 and 12 year-old All-Star boys team left the loser’s bracket, beating Hawkinsville twice to win the Dodge County Invitational Tournament championship. Pictured above are Aren Barden, Landon Fordham, Riley Williams, Shane Tripp, William Stringer, Joel Joiner, Brady Moore, Jonah Collins, Grant Goodman, D.C. Coney, “Z-man” McDuf e, coach Cecil Barden, head coach Chip Stringer and coach Erik Collins.
ALL-STARS WIN CHAMPIONSHIP
