Commissioners will help sponsor air show

Wednesday, June 21. 2017
By Taelor Rye
The Dodge County Board of Commissioners voted to sponsor the annual Heart of Georgia Air Show with $2,500.00, after Henry Whitfield, director for the Cochran and Eastman campuses of Middle Georgia State University (MGSU), addressed the board at its regular meeting on June 19, 2017.

Last year, the board moved to sponsor the air show with $5,000.00, but other organizations and individuals had already pledged to sponsor the event this year. For example, the City of Eastman, the development authority, Milan State Bank, GoJet Airlines and State Bank & Trust are among those who have already decided to sponsor the air show.
Whitfield also stated that the Heart of Georgia Regional Airport Authority has tabled their decision until July. Additionally, Whitfield and Eastman-Dodge County Chamber of Commerce President Charles Williams are set to give a presentation to the chamber’s executive committee later this month.

The air show, presented by Kencoa Aerospace, is set to take place on September 30, 2017. Gates will open at 10:00 a.m., the event itself will begin at 12:00 p.m. and the air show will end at 3:00 p.m.

The air show is a “family-friendly event [that] features aerobatic performances, interactive exhibits, food, and more,” and its venue “will showcase Georgia’s only four-year public aviation school, as well as the Heart of Georgia Regional Airport and the Eastman community,” according to promotional material for the event.

According to board member Terry Niblett, both MGSU and the airport have requested a lower speed limit in the area of the college and airport due to pedestrian traffic.

County attorney John Harrington clarified, “They drew the [city limits] line on the property line of the college, not… including the entire right of way, which is why the city cannot legislate” the speed-limit change.

Therefore, the board approved a motion to have county manager Bobby Peacock meet with counsel to see about decreasing the speed limit to 45 miles per hour.

After looking into options for the county’s employee health insurance, board members William Howell, Jr. and Karen Cheek, as well as Peacock, noticed that a renewal of the current policy, offering BlueCross BlueShield, would impose no increase. The board then voted to approve a renewal of the current policy.

The board voted to reappoint Mimi Dennis, Mitchell Coffee and James Tison to the Dodge County Hospital Authority Board. The board also reappointed Jimmy Clements to the Murrell Memorial Library Board. The board tabled the appointment of a candidate to the Dodge County Board of Family and Children Services.

The board of commissioners’ next meeting is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. on Monday, July 3, 2017.
