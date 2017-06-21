By Taelor Rye
The Dodge County Board of Commissioners voted to sponsor the annual Heart of Georgia Air Show with $2,500.00, after Henry Whitfield, director for the Cochran and Eastman campuses of Middle Georgia State University (MGSU), addressed the board at its regular meeting on June 19, 2017.
Last year, the board moved to sponsor the air show with $5,000.00, but other organizations and individuals had already pledged to sponsor the event this year. For example, the City of Eastman, the development authority, Milan State Bank, GoJet Airlines and State Bank & Trust are among those who have already decided to sponsor the air show.
Whitfield also stated that the Heart of Georgia Regional Airport Authority has tabled their decision until July. Additionally, Whitfield and Eastman-Dodge County Chamber of Commerce President Charles Williams are set to give a presentation to the chamber’s executive committee later this month.
The air show, presented by Kencoa Aerospace, is set to take place on September 30, 2017. Gates will open at 10:00 a.m., the event itself will begin at 12:00 p.m. and the air show will end at 3:00 p.m.
The air show is a “family-friendly event [that] features aerobatic performances, interactive exhibits, food, and more,” and its venue “will showcase Georgia’s only four-year public aviation school, as well as the Heart of Georgia Regional Airport and the Eastman community,” according to promotional material for the event.
Commissioners will help sponsor air show
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)