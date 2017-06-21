The groveling continues; you can’t do enough. ConservativeFreePress.com says activists want to remove more monuments in New Orleans. What’s next? Harvard University has a black only graduation. Dartmouth has a black only dormitory. Remember when liberals clamored for a “colorblind” society? That was a few years back – now it matters what color everyone is.
“If you’re not in lockstep with Progressive Attitudes, you’re a bigot until proven otherwise.”
Joseph Sobran Sobran.com
Spirit Airlines halted flights to Cuba on May 31, becoming the third airline to pull out of Fidel Castro’s island paradise. Check out HFontova.com. Humberto Fontova lived there and can tell you the truth about the place and Hollywood’s heartthrob Fidel Castro. Remember the media buzz when airlines began flying there recently? You do get a nice antique car show while there.
Three famous birthdays on May 31 make me feel very old. Joe Namath turned 74, Clint Eastwood is 81 and Brooke Shields is now 52.
Fox Network’s Roger Ailes gave an honest answer. When asked why he hired Sarah Palin at the network in 2011, he replied: “I hired Sarah Palin because she was hot and got ratings.”
A destruction of history is occurring and regular Americans are trying to fight back at it.
“You’ve got to pick and choose your media sources and you’ve got to be your own best consumer of the facts.”
Laura Ingraham LauraIngraham.com LifeZette.com
If you don’t listen to Laura Ingraham’s radio show, you’re missing a lot. She is as good as it gets and she has an amazing background.
Obamacare is collapsing in Georgia and elsewhere. Out of Georgia’s 159 counties, 96 have only one health insurance carrier.
You can’t do enough
