Wednesday, June 21. 2017
The groveling continues; you can’t do enough. ConservativeFreePress.com says activists want to remove more monuments in New Orleans. What’s next? Harvard University has a black only graduation. Dartmouth has a black only dormitory. Remember when liberals clamored for a “colorblind” society? That was a few years back – now it matters what color everyone is.
“If you’re not in lockstep with Progressive Attitudes, you’re a bigot until proven otherwise.”
Joseph Sobran  Sobran.com
Spirit Airlines halted flights to Cuba on May 31, becoming the third airline to pull out of Fidel Castro’s island paradise. Check out HFontova.com. Humberto Fontova lived there and can tell you the truth about the place and Hollywood’s heartthrob Fidel Castro. Remember the media buzz when airlines began flying there recently? You do get a nice antique car show while there.
Three famous birthdays on May 31 make me feel very old. Joe Namath turned 74, Clint Eastwood is 81 and Brooke Shields is now 52.
Fox Network’s Roger Ailes gave an honest answer. When asked why he hired Sarah Palin at the network in 2011, he replied: “I hired Sarah Palin because she was hot and got ratings.”
A destruction of history is occurring and regular Americans are trying to fight back at it.
“You’ve got to pick and choose your media sources and you’ve got to be your own best consumer of the facts.”
Laura Ingraham  LauraIngraham.com  LifeZette.com
If you don’t listen to Laura Ingraham’s radio show, you’re missing a lot. She is as good as it gets and she has an amazing background. 
Obamacare is collapsing in Georgia and elsewhere. Out of Georgia’s 159 counties, 96 have only one health insurance carrier.

Illegals have been committing crimes with little consequence before Donald Trump’s election. He is in the process of changing that, and is being portrayed as a demonic figure for enforcing the immigration laws. He’s trying to keep America from becoming the world’s flophouse and liberals do not like it.
Remember Congressional intern Chandra Levy, murdered while jogging in a D.C. park in 2003? Her killer was an illegal alien from El Salvador. She was only 24 and her killer was 19 at the time.
Bumper sticker of the day: Don’t Wait For The Hearse To Take You To Church.
Whitewashed history: Odd, isn’t it that you can read a bunch of biographies of Lyndon Johnson written by well-known and sometimes famous writers without seeing anything about Billie Sol Estes and very little about Bobby Baker, despite many news articles of the time linking Johnson to both of these crooks. Of course, most historians are liberal Democrats.
Dennis Prager has a good philosophy. He says he doesn’t care whether a person likes him or not. He says he cares how they treat him.
Marshall Miller
