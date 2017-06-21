Letter to the editor

Dear editor:
There is no doubt in this American’s mind that our country is in turmoil. Republican and Democratic parties have violently different views about the way our country should be managed. Under the Obama administration, our national debt increased astronomically. Although the unemployment rate decreased, the number of those living below the poverty level and receiving government subsidies climbed to staggering heights. The former administration’s policy of “looking the other way” regarding the influx of illegal aliens has failed, and violence, crime and illegal drug rates have increased dramatically over the last eight years. The fatality rate of our law enforcement officials has also risen exponentially. Fear has gripped our nation.
The Healthcare Reform Act, (Obamacare), has turned into the one of the most structurally unsound failures on our American economy, with high deductibles, high premiums and poor healthcare services. The silent majority that did not agree with Obama’s policies did not riot, commit crimes against our government or commit acts of terror in protest. We democratically elected Republican majority leadership in both houses of Congress, and elected ourselves a radically different executive to lead us. People wanted change. They wanted smart leadership.
Since his election, President Trump has been the center of liberal media ridicule and mutilation of character. He is our president, people! He is protecting America, its interests and livelihood as he would his own businesses. Trump’s goals are simple ones; smaller federal government allowing states to govern themselves, building a stronger military to protect our country and its allies from ever increasing threats of violence at home and abroad and bringing American companies back to America, thus creating more American jobs, and lessening the need for government subsidies. He understands the strain that illegal aliens put on our economy, and, he is working diligently to rectify the threats they impose on America.
The constant bickering across the aisle in D.C. and the constant vilification of our president by mainstream media is nothing more than a smokescreen, however, to keep Americans blind about the real issues that threaten our country.
The Congressional shooting that took place in Virginia this week has brought to light an unfavorable truth about America. The Virginia shooter, in his own words, wanted to “terminate the Republican party.” Was he just a crazy left-wing radical, or a man desensitized by the predominantly liberal media, blaming a particular party for his state of being? Did his hatred stem from his own beliefs or the propaganda presented to us each day by our own media? Who should be held accountable for the current, tremendous divide of our own people?

I believe that the liberal media has done nothing but stir the pot when it comes to political hatred between the parties. Our country will never unite until this bickering in Washington ends and our leaders begin to work together. I know, wishful thinking, right? Why wouldn’t Americans want a strong military presence in the face of our enemies that wish to destroy our democratic values and religious beliefs from which we were originally built? Why wouldn’t we want our country to be the superpower it once was, the dollar stronger than ever, and having allies that respect us again? In my opinion, the answer is simple and is only hidden by “reporters” who prefer to highlight controversy and division in this country.
Let’s give our president a chance to “make America great again.” He did not have to be our president. He neither needed the salary nor the negative publicity that came with his Office. He chose to run for President because he loves America and the principles on which she was founded. His campaign goal is certainly not an easy accomplishment, as drastic change must occur to lead our country in a positive direction. Remember, peace does not come from peace. It comes from those who fight with their lives and leadership to earn our peace. Just as the propaganda flew in WWII, it does so today as well, on our televisions, radios and internet, and spreads much faster and more conveniently. Don’t follow the masses of ignorance. When a country’s citizens are ignorant and impoverished, they will follow anyone promising the gold at the end of the rainbow, even if they later find that it is fool’s gold. Educate yourselves America! Realize the struggle that will be required of us all to thrive again. Put faith in strong, logical leadership, not the babblings of unsubstantiated gossip from our media sources.
Leslie A. Liles
