Team Bullseye and the National Archery in the School Program (NASP) will be hosting free archery mini camps for all upcoming sixth, seventh and eighth graders interested in trying out for the Middle School Archery team.
Camp one will begin on June 26, 2017, through June 27, 2017, from 6:00 p.m. until 7:45 p.m. each day. Camp two will begin on July 31, 2017, through August 1, 2017, from 6:00 p.m. until 7:45 p.m. each day. Both camps will be held at the old Middle School Cafeteria at 1400 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive in Eastman, behind the DAC building.
For more information, call Elaine Pittman at 478-231-6509.
Dodge County hosts archery mini camps
