The 8 and under girls all-star team competed in the Telfair County All-Star Tournament, held June 2, 2017 through June 3, 2017, and the Dodge County All-Star Tournament, held June 9, 2017 and June 10, 2017. The team placed third in both tournaments. Pictured above (l-r) are bottom row, Mylee Moore, Kady Peterson, Coco Gaskins, Kaylie Burch and Josey Barton; top row, Gracie Turner, Jakoria King, Adria Burnett, Gabby Robinson, Riley Graham and Lizzy Tripp;, and coaches, Wade Burnett, Dylan Barton and Trey Graham

Team places third

Wednesday, June 14. 2017
