he Dodge County 10 and Under All-Star girls team swept through the Dodge County Recreation Department Summer Bash over the weekend going undefeated in the tournament. The girls will travel this week to Hawkinsville to play in the Hawkinsville Invitational Tournament. Pictured above (l-r) are first row, Dannah Faulk, Caroline Southerland, Ava Wilkinson, Meg Lewis, Kate Peacock and Glenna Rae Whitley; second row, coach Susan Southerland, Lyndey Southerland, Marissa Brown, Anna Bowen, Jessica Joiner, Reagan Graham, Mariah Flowers and Abbigail Hardin and third row, coach Al Lewis and coach Gant Southerland.

Girls are undefeated

Wednesday, June 14. 2017
Content copyright ©The Dodge County News