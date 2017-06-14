All-Stars place second The Dodge County 8 and Under All-Star boys team finished in second place in the all-star tournament this past weekend at the recreational department in Eastman. Pictured above (l-r) are front row, Cullen Hardy, Tucker Sheffield and Reece Jones; back row, Trace Graham, Justin Nurse, Brandon White, Ryan Justice, Kain Mincey, Hayden Garcia, Cale Johnson, Delton Conley and Riley Spires; coaches, Jessie Mincey, Dylan Hardy and Cody Sheffield.
